marc jacobs beauty announces Irina Shayk the newest face of the brand for 2019.

Marc Jacobs Beauty is adding Irina Shayk to the group of beautiful women who have represented the brand. When Marc Jacobs Beauty entered Russia earlier in the year, the brand wanted to have someone who inherently matched the beauty and strength of the region. Irina Shayk was a natural choice, says Tara Loftis, VP of Marketing, Kendo Brands.

The Russian supermodel received international recognition in 2007 when she became the exclusive contracted face of Intimissimi lingerie. She appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and was also the first Russian model to grace its cover in 2011. Models.com ranks her as an “Industry Icon”.

Irina Shayk joins iconic women such as Jessica Lange, Edie Campbell, Winona Ryder, Aya Jones, Kaia Gerber, Adwoa Aboah, and Lila Moss, who have been, and also currently are, serving as faces of the brand.

“I’ve loved and admired Marc for his wonderful fashions and overarching vision of beauty. it’s such an honor to represent marc jacobs beauty in my home country,” said Irina Shayk.

A dedicated campaign and animation will debut at Sephora Russia on January 14 and Irina will be making a personal appearance at Sephora in Moscow on January 26, 2019. This is the first official image of the campaign featuring Irina, shot by David Sims with creative direction by Katie Grand, makeup by Diane Kendal, hair by Guido Palau and nails by Jin Soon Choi.

Marc Jacobs new collection highlights include the “eye-conic multi-finish eye shadow palette in 730 frivoluxe”, a longwearing eyeshadow palette of “chilled greige and violet” shades in fashion finishes – velvet, satin, silk, and lame – to layer and dress the eyes.

The high liner matte gel eye crayon in 55 mist me & 63 (grape)vine matte lilac and dark purple shades glides on smoothly to line, define, smoke, smudge or layer. The “velvet noir major volume mascara” with ultra-black pigment is delivered to even the hardest-to-reach part of the lash line thanks to the lash-maximizing, curvy brush for epic lashes.

And finally, there is the “o!mega bronze perfect tan in 104 tan-tastic”. This super-sized bronzer instantly and universally imparts a radiant-matte finish thanks to its silky texture of micro-fine, jet-milled powder

After being the image of Intimissimi for three years, Irina Shayk was made the official ambassador for the brand in 2010. Her other modeling contracts include Beach Bunny Swimwear (2009), and Guess spring/summer 2009. Other work includes the Victoria’s Secret catalog, Lacoste, Cesare Paciotti and Morellato. Her magazine covers include Annabelle, Bolero, Woman, Twelv, Jalouse, and Paris Capital. She signed with modeling agency IMG in May 2009.

She has appeared in advertising campaigns for Alberta Ferretti, Givenchy, La Perla, Roberto Cavalli, La Senza, Morellato, bebe, Lord & Taylor, Lacoste, Armani Exchange, Guess, Saks Fifth Avenue, Victoria’s Secret, and Avon. In October 2015 she became the new L’Oréal Paris International Spokesperson.