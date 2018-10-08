Lila Moss, Kate Moss’ daugher, is the newest face of marc jacobs for 2019

lila moss is the newest face of marc jacobs for 2019

marc jacobs beauty announced Lila Moss, Kate Moss‘ daughter, as the newest face of the brand for 2019. Lila Moss joins iconic women such as Jessica Lange, Edie Campbell, Winona Ryder, Aya Jones, Kaia Gerber and Adwoa Aboah, who have previously served as faces of the brand. The marc jacobs beauty spring 2019 beauty collection will be available globally beginning February 2019.

In the lead campaign image, Lila wears fineliner ultra-skinny gel eye crayon in (grape)vine; one of five brand new, limited-edition colours debuting for spring 2019. fineliner is a smooth, waterproof eyeliner with a transformative gel formula which glides on precisely for flawless application, then sets in place for all-day wear – a liner so fine with the power to makes eyes appear so bold.

‘Lila can tap into Kate’s amazing network and prestige to create a halo effect across her own career, but Kate can tap into Lila’s youth and relevance to give her own career a new surge for a new generation,’ Mischa Joslin, Managing Director of PR, branding and influencer marketing agency, edencancan.com explained to dailymail.

“When i met lila grace for the first time in 2008, i was on a holiday in ibiza and went to formentera for the day to visit with her mom, Kate Moss, and other friends and family. at just 6 years old, lila’s strong character, demeanor and great beauty was already very apparent,” said Marc Jacobs.

“The next time i saw lila was in august of 2011 at Kate’s wedding, her character was even more dynamic and her beauty even greater. This past july is the last time i saw Lila when Kate brought her to the set of our marc jacobs beauty campaign shoot with david sims. It was a bit surreal to have kate in the studio with lila as it brought back memories of the first time i met kate when she was 18 years old and cast to walk for the Perry Ellis Spring/ Summer 1993 grunge

collection,” continued Marc Jacobs.

Kate and I became very close after the grunge collection and remain lifelong friends (much of which is very well documented!). When Lila came to nyc to work with us in july to be the face of our latest beauty campaign, it felt a bit like an intersection of my personal and professional life coming full circle as we gathered in the studio with david sims,Katie Grand, Guido Palau, Diane Kendal and Kate Moss.”

“It is with great pride and a full heart that i share this first image from our shoot with the incredible lila grace in her firstever beauty campaign for marc jacobs beauty. lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than i could have imagined. with each look we photographed, she got into each character effortlessly and gracefully,” added Marc Jacobs.