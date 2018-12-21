The third Zabeel House by Jumeirah hotel is opening soon in this Dubai neighbourhood.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah is perfect for those looking to stay in a social destination in the heart of new-Dubai

A hotel to appeal to the intrepid traveler, it is perfect for those looking to stay in a social destination in the heart of new-Dubai, but also able to enjoy the conveniences of a Jumeirah-endorsed hotel. More than just hotel rooms, the prime residential building offers interactive art, 3D sculptures and locally commissioned pieces, as well as contemporary furniture designed with a Middle Eastern flair.

Moving into The Greens, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is the third hotel to open as part of Jumeirah Group’s upscale casual brand. Open this month with 210 rooms, two restaurants, new gym/health club concept, outdoor pool with cabanas and two outdoor cinemas from just $90++

Opening in the Onyx Towers, Dubai, the hotel is high on design synonymous with other hotels within the Zabeel House by Jumeirah collection; but inspired by New York loft living, with contemporary art and design throughout.

The Onyx is a stylish integrated community with three towers of residential, commercial and hospitality buildings, as well as a podium of 32 retail and F&B outlets located in the heart of Dubai. The 200 rooms and 10 Apartments are split across 10 floors. The bikes, skateboards and roller blades to explore The Greens neighbourhood are available to rent for free.

Designed by LW Design, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens will also be a community hub for local residents in the catchment area of The Greens. The new dog friendly development includes two restaurants, outdoor pool, two outdoor cinema screens, a kids area, and a business centre with four meeting rooms and its own open plan kitchen. The Native Club is a new multipurpose sports and leisure club for both membership and hotel guests.

Art curated by local businesses with Instagrammable moments at every turn.

The Greens is located deep in the heart of ‘social Dubai’ – the ideal mid-way stop between popular areas such as Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lake Towers, right on the cusp of Sheikh Zayed Road.

Just across the road from Dubai Media City, Barsha Heights and other neighbourhoods such as Emirates Hills and The Springs, as well as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residence, the area is both family and dog friendly and is the perfect green escape from the surrounding metropolis. A few steps away from parks, lakes and the EmiratesGolf Club, it’s the place to unwind with a book, take a run with your music, or simply catch up with friends who live or close to the neighbourhood.