Business, Fashion, Look, Watches|Jewelry

Key to speed and flexibility: Tiffany & Co. inaugurates Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop

on/Comments closed
A pear-shaped pink tourmaline keeps company with cool aquamarine and tanzanite gemstones

A pear-shaped pink tourmaline keeps company with cool aquamarine and tanzanite gemstones; photos: tiffany.com

 

Described as a new destination for creativity in design and craftsmanship, the new Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop is a fully functional workshop where highly skilled jewelers and model makers create prototypes and explore jewelry crafting techniques and design ideas. The workshop has 18 jeweler’s benches where jewelry work and precious stone setting are performed. In addition, the facility has 3D printing and scanning capabilities, laser welders, polishing stations, various lathes and metal working equipment, and an annealing station.

“The workshop was created to facilitate robust prototyping in the early design stages, which allows development speed and flexibility,” says Dana Naberezny, vice president of the Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop at Tiffany & Co.

“We have direct communication in real time and we’ve removed organizational barriers, so internal colleagues and outside suppliers can work collaboratively to explore new materials, technology and processes to fasten the pace of innovation.”

The open-plan 17,000 square-feet space features custom mobile desk units to ensure employees can easily work in project-focused clusters. Multiple spaces were designed to encourage creativity, problem solving and collaboration, while glass dividers enhance the open feeling of the facility. Microscopes and other measurement equipment were installed to sync with audio-visual systems that assist communication to suppliers and Tiffany’s partners globally, adding another dimension to sharing images and feedback.

tiffany keys

Beautifully crafted and carefully designed, Tiffany Keys are icons of self-expression. photos: tiffany.com

 

Tiffany sterling silver clothespin and Tiffany Paper Flowers diamond and tanzanite cluster necklace

Fresh picks. A new Tiffany sterling silver clothespin and Tiffany Paper Flowers diamond and tanzanite cluster necklace in platinum have their moment in the sun. photos: tiffany.com

 

Related posts:

Tiffany Paper Flowers Taxis“Tiffany Paper Flowers” explores a bright Tiffany Blue New York Tiffany & Co The Greenhouse Project 2018 -Tiffany & co debuts The Home Collection in Europe at 2018 Salone del Mobile Milano in the business of love-Reed Krakoff joins Tiffany & Co. engagement rings Tiffany & Co 2017Tiffany & Co. Celebrates Individual Style with new fragrance, new campaign and a new CEO tiffany designs for homeReed Krakoff designs Gifts, Home and Accessories for Tiffany & co
Tagged: