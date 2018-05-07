Elle Fanning is a modern muse, who dances her way through a Tiffany Blue world.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the debut of its latest jewelry collection, Tiffany Paper Flowers and premiered its newest campaign, “Believe In Dreams” starring Elle Fanning at the iconic Fifth Avenue flagship store. The famous Atlas clock at the Fifth Avenue flagship store was transformed into a digital screen with behind-the-scenes footage and vignettes from the new Believe In Dreams campaign film.

At the launch event, guests were treated to the worldwide debut of the campaign film. The film opens with actress Elle Fanning in black and white as she peers into the Fifth Avenue flagship windows, a nod to the opening scene from the 1961 classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Her reality then transforms into a dreamlike rush of music and color flooding the streets of New York to the soundtrack of a reimagined “Moon River,” featuring Fanning’s ethereal vocals with original lyrics by A$AP Ferg.

The new collection and campaign were teased out with citywide activations that took over Manhattan leading up to the event. Across the city, people were greeted with Tiffany Blue coffee carts serving complimentary brews, taxis transformed from signature yellow to robin’s-egg blue that roamed the streets, bodegas filled with buckets of paper flowers and subway stations that received a Tiffany Blue treatment.

Inspired by the idea of abstract flower petals, the new Tiffany Paper Flowers collection is a balance of refined femininity and industrial modernity. Traced with brilliant diamonds, this flower ring celebrates the power and beauty of delicate petals.