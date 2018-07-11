Vacheron Constantin Nicknames vintage watches featuring unusual designs and evocative nicknames.

“Nicknames” exhibition, open for viewing from June 28th to August 31st 2018, Vacheron Constantin Boutique, 2 rue de la Paix, Paris.

“Cornes de Vaches” (cow horns) “Batman” or “Cioccoalatone”: these monikers commonly used in connoisseurs’ jargon highlight the originality and the unique character of remarkable creations from the aesthetic heritage of the Manufacture. Welcome to the stories behind the stage names!

The atmosphere of the Vacheron Constantin Boutique in the heart of Paris provides the ideal setting for its most recent creations, while presenting a temporary Heritage exhibition this summer. From the end of June, 19 models from the Maison’s collection – featuring a singular style that has inspired collectors to give them various pet names – are on show alongside artistic sketches illustrating these aesthetic analogies.

Dedicated to safeguarding Vacheron Constantin’s watchmaking heritage, comprising around 1,500 luxury watch creations from the Maison along with an exceptional set of company archives, the Heritage department pursues the two-fold mission of preserving this historical testimony and revealing it to the public. Its “Nicknames” exhibition reflects the inventiveness and creative boldness demonstrated by the Geneva-based Manufacture through a series of atypical 20th century watches whose stage names have in some cases become legends in their own right.

Crab, butterfly, giraffe, horn of plenty, sole… Pseudonyms of various origins express the characteristic nature of a watch, generally associating its distinctive shape with that of an animal, a character, a monument or an object. Whether a mnemonic means of identifying a model within a technical nomenclature, or an Italian adjective from the first thematic sales catalogues targeting Italian customers, these epithets that have become part of collectors’ vocabulary have become indelibly entwined with the destiny of these exceptional timepieces.

For Vacheron Constantin, 2018 is under the sign of the Overseas black dial watch – a perfect blend of performance and style that will follow you around the world. A distinctive six-sided bezel, self-winding Manufacture movements, bracelets/straps interchangeability: all the key elements composing the visual signature and the horological qualities of the Overseas collection are reprised in this fresh interpretation.

Entirely at ease in all situations and with any style, the Overseas black dial model comes in two versions: an understated self-winding three-hand watch, and a chronograph. For the latter, Vacheron Constantin has focused on legibility by choosing a silver-toned colour for its three additional counters.