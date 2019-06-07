Athleisure-inspired designs featuring cool new details for busy kids on the go

Playful looks for boys and girls of all ages.

Hugo Boss‘ Boss Kidswear brand that dresses boys from 1 month to 16 years and girls with the two lines Newborn (1-18 months) and Kid (2-16 years), presents at 2019 Pitti Bimbo fashion fair a Spring-Summer 2020 collection that is filled with new ideas.

In the Smart Casual trend the fit of the jackets has been reviewed to include shoulder pads, the Oxford dress is introduced and the Traveler suit returns (Mini me), light and crease-proof; in the Casual trend the clothes draw inspiration from the symbols of the nautical world, especially yachting, keeping in tune with the BOSS yacht sponsorship and the testimonial skipper Alex Thomson, using technical materials and colors that navigate between electric blue, navy blue and yellow, while the graphics and prints are inspired by the world of sailing.

Finally, the Athleisure trend proposes a revisited jogging wardrobe: the new, reversible jogging uniform has an all-over BOSS logo, a more tapered fit and a new Polycotton material.

Drawing inspiration from the next European Cup to be held in 2020, BOSS kidswear dedicates a capsule collection of t-shirts, polo shirts and little hats to the championship in the colors of some of the participating countries: England, Italy, Spain, France and Portugal.

For girls the line is expanded to cover the same three themes as the boys, while in the baby collection the little BOSS becomes a traveler, and the hot-air balloon motif is the inspiration for this season.