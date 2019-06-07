The debuts and special projects at this year Pitti Bimbo, the world of ready-made children’s wear

From designer labels to key children’s clothing brands, to brand new products, here are the names launching special projects, presenting premieres, making their debut or returning to 2019 Pitti Bimbo Fashion Fair (20-22 June 2019, Florence, Italy):

The Emporio Armani junior collection at Pitti Bimbo

The Gruppo Armani will be present for the first time at Pitti Bimbo with the Emporio Armani junior line: the spring/summer 2020 collection will be presented exclusively to the press and buyers at the fair with a dedicated layout in the Sala della Scherma.

The other big fashion brands taking part in this edition include Dolce & Gabbana, with the DNA of the brand and its all-Italian spirit; the CWF Group with the brands Little Marc Jacobs, Boss, Karl Lagerfeld, Billieblush, as well as Alberta Ferretti Junior, C.P. Company Undersixteen, Herno, Miss Blumarine,

Monnalisa, Petit Bateau, and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Kids produced and distributed by Gi.mel.

The names making their debut at this edition of Pitti Bimbo 2019 include Araia Kids, G-Star Raw, Jacob Cohen, Lotto, Pinko, and TiA CiBANi KiDS.

And here are some of the fashion brands returning to the most important kids fashion fair of the seasons: Manila Grace, North Sails, and Sundek.

A series of important debuts at Fancy Room

For the first time at the fair, inside Fancy Room, the design brand Seletti will also be bringing a special project to the show in order to present its nonconformist, playful and fascinating universe; Meri Meri, famous for its partyware, homeware, stationery and gift creations; and the concoctions and latest ideas from the Danish cult brand Maileg.

At Pitti Bimbo, in the KidzFIZZ, EcoEthic, Fancy Room and ActiveLab sections, there will also be a group of emerging brands and designers from Georgia, one of the most creative countries on the current international fashion scene. The protagonist brands are Antsi Kids, Eshvikids, Giraffe Kids, and Spilow and their participation is organized by LEPL, the governmental organization of the Georgian Ministry of the Economy and Development.

Karl Lagerfeld kids Spring-Summer 2020

The mood of the Karl Lagerfeld kids’ collection for the next Spring/Summer closely follows the adult one: the famous Bauhaus artistic movement with its modern and colorful lines.

For the first time around twelve items from the women’s and men’s collections are available in a Mini Me version in the same season as for the adults: the dress and the red skirt with horizontal multicolored stripes, the tweed suit and the black suit available in a male and female version. The garments in the girls’ line get more feminine, the t-shirts and the dresses are adorned with pearls, sequins, Sangallo embroidery, sparkling gold. The gold trench coat stands out from the rest, revisiting an icon of the classic wardrobe in a futuristic key.

This season also sees the return of the “21 rue St Guillaume” capsule collection, the famous street in Paris where the Karl Lagerfeld headquarters is located. For the boys’ line, the season’s must-have item is the white Mini Me sweatshirt with the profile of Karl Lagerfeld in three colors, while the wording ‘Bad Boy’ proposed in a maxi version on the hoody sweatshirts further asserts the brand identity.

Emilio Pucci Kids Spring / Summer 2020 Collection

Palazzo Pucci will once again be hosting the presentation of the Emilio Pucci Junior SS 2020 collection. The ‘Breakfast at the Palazzo’ concept will open the doors of the second day of Pitti Bimbo with an event that combines creativity and cheerfulness. It will be possible to savor the freshness and the color combinations of the Emilio Pucci Junior collection in an original itinerary inside the historic Sala Bianca or White Hall that will lead to the discovery of new prints in a style that is immediately recognizable and never excessive. Heliconia for the Mini Me represents a faithful translation of the women’s ready to wear collection. Bersaglio, for daily wear, focuses on an explosion of lively colors and plays with black and white graphics. Fiore Maya proposes vibrant summer colors combined with an amusing and contemporary PucciPucci logo print. The Romantic Papillon, illuminated by sequins and Lurex embroidery, will light up every special occasion.

Petit Bateau collection for spring-summer 2020

The Petit Bateau collection for spring-summer 2020 is more graphic and colorful than ever! Travel is the source of inspiration for this fresh, contemporary and cheerful collection.

Always at the center of the brand’s identity, travel and nature are reflected in the prints: animals which include sharks and tigers, waxed floral prints, colored stripes, these are some of the 160 patterns the brand has chosen. The new season leaves its mark with vivid colors: iconic yellow, purple, fuchsia and bright green add an extra dose of energy. The collection is amusing and colorful thanks to the transparent raincoats which make it possible to play with layering for a unique look, while sophisticated details such as stitching and lace add a touch of elegance to the comfortable, sporty offering. The brand does not forget comfort and convenience: the My Clever Petit Bateau line continues to expand, simplifying parents’ lives and proposing tracksuits with innovative and practical zips.

JACOB COHËN JUNIOR DEBUTS TO PITTI BIMBO

For the first time at PittiBimbo the kidswear collection by Jacob Cohën, a line from 4 to 14 years that moves in absolutecontinuity with the company identity, but at the lively pace of digital natives.