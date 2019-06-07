The Duomètre: How nature inspired Jaeger-LeCoultre to seek the perfect balance

Jaeger-LeCoultre Duomètre watch is governed by two independent mechanisms, united by a single regulating organ. The result is a timepiece with unparalleled performance and precision.

The world of highly complex watches has a new special member with two hearts and one movement. Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Dual-Wing concept is doubly revolutionary. The first watch mechanism is dedicated to the proper functioning of the complications, the second ensures the precise measurement of passing time.

“These watches are fashioned down to the smallest detail. All of these pieces are decorated with mastery and infinite patience. A host of high-precision techniques are used to manually decorate the movements of each watch,” said Jaeger-LeCoultre manufacture.

“For example, the “côtes soleillées” are a patented technique that leave an impression on the metal similar to the rays of the sun. The exceptional attention to detail allows for a harmonious interaction between all of the Duomètre elements.”

The collection includes the Duomètre Sphérotourbillon, Duomètre Chronographe in pink gold, Duomètre Quantième Lunaire, and a Duomètre Unique Travel Time.

Duomètre Unique Travel Time

Three dimensional and in full color, the globe positioned at 6 o’clock reveals the world’s time zones. A discreet day/night indicator allows you to tell the difference between day and night, serving as an incredible spectacle against the background of a finely grained dial.

Duomètre Sphérotourbillon

Like a window into the secrets of the watch, the dial is openworked to display the spectacle provided by the Sphérotourbillon in its entirety. In addition to the revolution around the axis of its titanium carriage, the tourbillon turns around a second axis tilted at a 20° angle. This frees the watch from the negative effects of gravity in all positions.

Duomètre Chronographe

The 12-hour and 60-minute chronograph functions are joined together on a single counter at 2 o’clock to form an original configuration that is sure to enchant enthusiasts.

An openworked dial lifts the veil on some of the watch’s mystery. Elegantly combining a classic dial with contemporary tastes, the Duomètre Chronographe reveals a glimpse of the bridges and wheels powering the watch through its two symmetrical apertures.

Jaeger-LeCoultre announced a Jaeger-LeCoultre Care program with 8 year warranty

Jaeger-LeCoultre customers can register exclusively their Jaeger-LeCoultre clocks and watches on a dedicated online platform that enable them to manage their personal collection and to benefit from the Maison’s personalized new services – the Jaeger-LeCoultre Care program.

Timepieces under the original International limited warranty today will be eligible for the warranty extension upon online registration to this program on jaeger-lecoultre.com/services

After their registration, Jaeger-LeCoultre clients will receive personalized services throughout the life of their timepieces, including functional checks or engraving tool, specific online information and advice provided by the brand’s craftsmen on their specific timepieces in addition of pre-configured digital tools for personalization and care.