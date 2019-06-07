Dior Maison launches Ginkgo-inspired luxury tableware by Cordelia de Castellane

Ginkgo inspires a new luxury tableware by Cordelia de Castellane for Dior Maison, Dior’s Home Division.

A new tableware collection by Cordelia de Castellane takes its name from the ginkgo leaf, an iconic motif the designer came across in the Dior’s archives. It is at once an ode to Nature and to the art of entertaining, two themes close to Christian Dior’s ethos.

Called Ginkgo, in tribute to a dress of the same name designed by John Galliano for the Spring-Summer 2007 haute couture show, this new collection of luxury tableware by Cordelia de Castellane, the Creative Director of Dior Maison, celebrates the founding couturier’s passion for flowers and gardens.

In blue and gold, the emblematic plant motif – a symbol of hope and eternity – unfurls on a series of plates in extra-fine Limoges porcelain gilded in fine, 24-carat gold.

For this Summer, Dior Maison presented a collection inspired by the Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear Show designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri in homage to American dancer and choreographer Loïe Fuller’s pioneering performances.