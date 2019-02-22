Announced at last year’s Salone del Mobile in Milan, Baccarat x Luxury Living Group partnership unveiled the first collection of Baccarat furniture line.

Drawing inspiration from Baccarat’s history, Baccarat La Maison collection is a natural extension of the Baccarat universe and offers unique furniture and home accessories with a timeless style. Luxury Living Group created the new collection with Baccarat and with the contribution of some of the most important interior designers from all over the world.

The luxury home collection is manufactured in Italy and distributed worldwide by Luxury Living Group, while the production of the crystal pieces will stay with the artisans of Baccarat, exercising the same craftsmanship transmitted from generation to generation for over 250 years.

According to Daniela Riccardi, Baccarat CEO, the mix of heritage and modernity is in the codes of both companies and that the high standards and unique savoir faire of Luxury Living Group and Baccarat will create a dream collection.

“Working with a brand that has centuries of history means being able to express the values and essence of a unique lifestyle in a range of furniture” said Raffaella Vignatelli, President of Luxury Living Group. “It’s my father’s dream come true, to translate the legendary elegance and iconic style of Baccarat into an extraordinary furniture collection, offering to our most discerning consumers the choice of a truly unique collection.”

The collection was introduced in January at Maison& Objet 2019.