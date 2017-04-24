This lamp unveiled at 2017 Milan Design Week wants to solve the paradox between industrial precision and artisanal know-how.

Baccarat, legendary crystal manufacturer and Flos, legendary lighting manufacturer, reveal their new collaboration with internationally renowned creator Philippe Starck: BON JOUR VERSAILLES, “a collection of lamps born from History and Human Intelligence.”

The heir to an earlier “Bon Jour” lamps collaboration between Flos and Starck and to the “Versailles”candle-holder created by Baccarat, the BON JOUR VERSAILLES collection reveals timeless lines.

“At the Palace of Versailles, the Sun King was bored. One day he had the vision of a flash of lightning, new and magical, other than his own sunlight illuminating his Hall of Mirrors. He dreamed of it, and even made it his coat of arms. A few centuries later, Flos and Baccarat made it reality, combining the highest technology to their timeless know-how. And History became modern,” said Philippe Starck. The BON JOUR VERSAILLES lamp sits on top of a finely sculpted transparent crystal or polymethacrylate stand whose lines are reminiscent of the Maison Baccarat most iconic pieces. Crowned with a chrome plate, the lamp features a unique and innovative LED Edge Lighting technology developed by Flos.

This revolutionary system,coupled with an elegant lampshade in pleated fabric, allows the diffusion of warm and organic light that reveals spaces, thanks to an infinite optical play, and like a reflection of magical transparency, the lamp, bathed in light, seems to come alive from the inside.