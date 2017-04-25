Viceroy brings its signature vibe and hospitality experience to Kopaonik, Serbia. The modern high-end destination resort is Viceroy’s second mountainside hotel.



Serbia’s largest mountain range, Kopaonik, will soon be home to an unprecedented for Serbia modern luxury hospitality experience.

Viceroy Hotel Group unveiled plans for Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, a contemporary 120-room ski resort ideally located at the foot of the region’s picturesque slopes. Set to open in 2018, Viceroy’s newest project, marking the second ski destination within the group’s portfolio, will be “the premiere ski resort and the heart of alpine action east of the Adriatic.”

“As Viceroy continues to position itself as a leader in the international marketplace, we’re excited to bring our signature vibe and hospitality experience to Kopaonik,” said Anton Bawab, Regional President of Viceroy Hotel Group. “The opening of Viceroy Kopaonik will offer our jetsetting global guests an unexpected alpine experience in a vibrant destination.”

Nicknamed the “Mountain of the Sun,” Kopaonik enjoys almost 200 sunny days each year. As a national park, the area is a biodiversity hotspot that features endemic and rare species of flora and fauna. Amid these astonishing natural surroundings, guests of Viceroy Kopaonik will encounter a convenient ski-in, ski-out experience complete with over 55km of runs for alpine skiing, attentive ski concierge service, uninterrupted views over the slopes, and boundless opportunities to become immersed in the awe-inspiring landscape.

Viceroy Kopaonik’s architectural and design details draw inspiration from the local “Suvo Rudiste” style that plays on the natural beauty of the resort’s surrounding landscape. Dark natural timber anchors the design with clean white accents, and an abundance of windows and open-air spaces capture spectacular views in all directions. Thoughtful detailing from Wimberly Interiors and clever use of dark timber materials by architects WATG respects the local environment while also infusing Viceroy’s signature contemporary vibe, ensuring that Viceroy Kopaonik maintains its local identity.

Four dining venues will boast impeccable culinary creations, including an Apres ski lounge framed by breathtaking views of the mountaintops. Guests looking to relax and rejuvenate after a day out on the slopes can look forward to indulging in a six-treatment room spa complete with beauty lab, indoor vitality pool, hammam/scrub room and boutique.

The hotels boasts also two spacious meeting rooms totaling 184 sq.m., a covered pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, ski valet, and the Generation V kids’ club. In the summer months, guests can look forward to rafting, mountain biking, paragliding and additional adrenaline-pumping experiences.