Colourful marine life, active volcanoes, and out-of-this-world scenery: Luxury travel in Indonesia must-dos

Wishing to explore pristine beaches, beautiful temples, stunning flora and fauna, while taking in jaw-dropping scenery on your next luxury trip abroad? Then look no further than a spot of luxury travel in Indonesia.

The stunning islands of Indonesia offer the ideal destination for those looking for a spectacular range of experiences, from lush rainforests, steaming volcanoes, diverse marine life, and uninhabited islands that offer a true Robinson Crusoe experience. And, for those seeking the ultimate travel experience, nothing beats the luxuriousness and conveniences of enjoying a spot of luxury travel in Indonesia aboard your very own yacht charter.

Boasting more than 17,000 islands perched in the Pacific Ocean and offering a seemingly infinite amount to explore, choosing exactly where to go during a luxurious Indonesia yacht charter can be a minefield, which is why we’ve comprised the ultimate bucket list for those seeking an unforgettable luxury travel in Indonesia experience.

So, get ready to set sail for a trip of a lifetime!

Head out for some adventure

For those with itchy feet, there’s ample to see and do during a luxury travel adventure in Indonesia.

Make sure you set sail for Sangeang Volcano, located on the island of Sangeang. A twin- peaked active volcano some 2,000 metres high, this volcano is a truly awe-inspiring sight. There are more than 125 volcanoes in Indonesia and Sangeang Volcano, located in the West Nusa Tenggara region, is one of the most active. Its last eruption was in 2014, although smaller eruptions occur on a regular basis, sending plumes of ash and smoke high into the sky, while lava flows are also a common sight. Trek the beaches or wander the foothills of the volcano. Keep an eye out for wild horses, deer, mini buffalo, and goats that can often be seen on the surrounding black sand beaches.

Alternatively, head to the island of Gili Lawa Laut off the northeast corner of Komodo. This verdant island offers fabulous hiking opportunities. Journey up into the hills and you’ll be rewarded with breath-taking views that you’ll treasure for a lifetime during your luxury travel in Indonesia experience.

Explore the stunning flora and fauna

Indonesia is a great destination for nature enthusiasts, thanks to the island’s verdant flora and fauna.

Equal parts terrifying and mesmerising, nothing is more iconic than the Komodo Dragon, the world’s largest lizard. Travel to Komodo Island where these three-metre long prehistoric looking lizards roam.

Set amidst a backdrop of perfect blue water coupled with dramatic mountains, Komodo Island is a national park and conservation area, ensuring these stunning creatures and their habitat are protected for future generations to enjoy.

For an equally exhilarating wildlife encounter head to the island of Batu Moncho. Here you can hike to the top of the mountain ridge where wild stags and deer can often be spotted roaming freely in their natural habitat. You’ll also be rewarded with spectacular views at the summit and the surrounding landscape.

Sink beneath the waves

The diving and snorkelling opportunities in Indonesia are spectacular. Indeed, during your luxury travel in Indonesia experience you’ll discover a huge array of dive and snorkelling spots teeming with colourful marine life.

Popular dive sites to drop anchor at include off the coast of Gili Banta, where you’ll find an abundance of coral reefs. The island’s beaches and hills are deserted, making it a great spot to enjoy a picnic on the beach, explore the surrounding countryside, or simply revel in a real-life Robinson Crusoe experience.

Other popular sites include just off the island of Padar, where its signature dive site features a collection of three large coral-covered sea mounts packed with an abundance of sea critters. After, revel in the island’s pristine pink sand beaches, then head to the west of the island and watch as the setting sun dips below the horizon, casting a stunning ethereal glow across the

island’s landscape.

So, whether you fancy sinking beneath the waves, discovering diverse flora and fauna, or simply wish to have a beach all to yourself, you’ll find it all in abundance. Luxury travel in Indonesia abroad your very own yacht doesn’t get better than this!