The NEO Bike Smart is pushing everything we know about indoor cycling to the next level

The Tacx NEO Bike Smart lets athletes train whenever, and however, they want.

The unique features and design of the NEO Bike Smart make cycling indoors realistic and fun, while providing athletes with an easy way to train using their preferred apps.

Cyclists can take advantage of structured training plans, race against live opponents, upload GPS data and ride on 3-D maps while also creating their own workouts based on slope, power, heart rate or FTP. Using the smart bike in stand-alone mode, it will simulate a flat road; the faster a cyclist rides, the higher the resistance.

“The Tacx NEO Bike Smart incorporates all the most popular features found in other Tacx trainers while adding new advancements, like virtual gear shifting, an integrated display and more, making it an ideal training companion,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of worldwide sales.

Designed to make a ride feel as realistic as possible, cyclists can use the Tacx software or take on the virtual worlds of Zwift to experience the road feel feature, which lets the trainer simulate the feeling of riding on different surfaces, like cobblestone and gravel. What’s more, the dynamic inertia feature controls a rider’s mass inertia and compensates for weight, speed and angle of inclination to simulate a smooth outdoor ride indoors. During a ride, descent simulation accurately imitates a downhill drive while the new pedal stroke analysis feature measures the position of a rider’s left and right legs to analyze their pedaling technique and help them develop a more effective pedal stroke.

To keep track of a cyclist’s performance and progress, the NEO Bike Smart provides reliable, accurate and consistent measurements of their speed, power and cadence. The quiet motor delivers more power and generates higher resistance levels while measuring data accurately within 1%.

The NEO Bike Smart features a 4.5” display and allows for customization of the pedals, saddle, handlebar and more. Now shipping to the United States, Europe and Canada, the NEO Bike Smart has a suggested retail price of $3,199.99.