Go further in less time with the fast-displacement Voyager 61

Voyager 61: “People are full of praise for this spacious all-aluminium motoryacht“

The first Voyager 61 is under construction and due for completion in the summer of 2020.

It is always an exciting time for a yard like the Dutch-based Van Den Hoven Jachtbouw to unveil a brand-new model, especially when it follows several years of research and development and consultations with current Van Den Hoven clients. The new 18m MY Voyager 61 is offering you the unique pleasures of sailing a Van den Hoven in places that take quite some time to get to. These spacious all-aluminium fast-displacement yachts will allow you to cover considerable distances in good time and exceptional comfort.

According to the Van Den Hoven shipyard, the buzz surrounding the introduction of our fast-displacement 18,38m Voyager 61 has been tremendous.

There are many choices you can make as Van Den Hoven Jachtbouw creates your bespoke Voyager 61. As the yacht is built in aluminium the owner has tremendous flexibility in terms of the layout. A family cruiser with three cabins? Two suites with a more deluxe feel? One large master stateroom and a lounge, with room for the crew forward? The options are many and all yours.

The hull by the award-winning Dutch naval architect Fred Dorresteijn has the smallest possible stern surface thanks to an ascending keel line from forward to aft, minimising resistance and swell when going slower than hull speed.

The Voyager 61 has been developed with leading Dutch designer Rene van der Velden, who has successfully retained characteristic Van den Hoven lines while drawing an exciting new motoryacht capable of at least 21.50 knots of speed (higher speeds are possible with different engine configurations).

Having the transition between the bottom and the stern at the sharpest possible angle will allow the Voyager 61 to slide over the water at high speeds, reducing unnecessary turbulence in the wake and minimising resistance and trim.

Recognising that owners will spend a lot of time outdoors as they explore new grounds, the Voyager 61 makes excellent use of her al fresco spaces. A large flybridge comfortably accommodates eight people who will enjoy the pleasures of the outside galley and the sun loungers. The aft deck is a pleasant spot for shaded relaxation in the open air while the foredeck is a good spot to watch the world go by from the large sun beds.

A large open galley on the main deck is connected to the lounge and dining room, with one flowing piece of furniture bringing simplicity to the layout while generating a lot of space in optical terms. In a similar vein, the lower deck uses glass walls and doors in the bathrooms to create a unified space. An extensive use of glass in the superstructure complements the light and airy ambience on the Voyager 61.

“Our goal when developing the Voyager 61 was to open up new horizons for Van Den Hoven connoisseurs looking to embark on longer passages. The large number of enquiries show that this concept has been very well received,” said Van Den Hoven’s team.

The shipyard is also in talks about 70 and 79 feet versions. Each Voyager is customisable to a significant degree and you can also create crew accommodation should you like to have service and support on longer trips.