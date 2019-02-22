Milan Design Week 2019: Lexus x Rhizomatiks combine dynamic lighting with advanced robotics

Lexus x Rhizomatiks is Leading with Light at Milan Design Week 2019.

Lexus is lighting up Milan Design Week 2019 with the 12th Edition of the Celebrated Lexus Design Event. For more than a decade, the Lexus Design Event during Milan Design Week – the world’s largest design exhibition, also known as Salone Del Mobile – has provided visitors with an amazing experience in collaboration with some of the world’s most celebrated designers who are inspired by Lexus design philosophy.

For this year’s event, titled “LEADING WITH LIGHT”, Lexus has partnered with the globally renowned design firm Rhizomatiks, known for their rich experience in the field of design, art, entertainment and their imaginative use of technology to captivate audiences. Rhizomatiks has previously collaborated with Lexus in 2014 for the art and technology exhibition, Media Ambition Tokyo. Rhizomatiks has previously handled numerous creative projects combining technical knowledge with high ability of expression. Collaborating with various notable artists such as Björk, Rhizomatiks has created performances in numerous festivals such as Sónar Festival, MUTEK, and other festivals

Inspired by Lexus’ future technology, Rhizomatiks has designed an immersive display that combines playful and dynamic lighting with advanced robotics. Visitors will experience how the innovative use of light can affect human emotions.

Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to view the works from the 6 Finalists of the 2019 Lexus Design Award – now in its 7th year. The award celebrates up and coming creative talent from around the world and on the Press Day of April 8th, the Grand Prix winner will be chosen by a jury of world-renowned design leaders in front of the world’s media.

Six finalists have been selected for the Lexus Design Award 2019. Their transformative solutions harness the power of design innovation to Design for a Better Tomorrow. The finalists advance to develop working prototypes of their ground-breaking designs with mentorship from world-class creators.

This year’s finalists found original and inventive solutions which highlight the creative interplay between design and technology. The finalists’ concepts and designs feature a diverse range of innovative craftsmanship techniques, materials, and applications. In many cases, they incorporate biodegradable materials, use renewable energy sources and reduce our carbon footprint.