The devoted and loyal Dog will take over from the Rooster at the Chinese New Year on February 16th 2018. Embrace 2018’s upcoming year of the Dog with these Year of the Dog Watches and decoration objects. An ideal gift if you are seeking something a little more personal. These watches is a must-have for dog lovers.

Vacheron Constantin Metiers d’Art The legend of the Chinese zodiac Year of the dog

Every year Vacheron Constantin is enriching its Me´tiers d’Art collection with a new timepiece dedicated to a Chinese Zodiac Sign. Metiers d’Art The legend of the Chinese zodiac range welcomes the loyal, devoted and reliable sign of the dog.

Panerai Year of The Dog Timepiece

The limited edition Panerai Luminor 1950 Sealand 3 Days Automatic Acciaio of the luxury Italian watchmaker Panerai features an engraved case

top featuring a stilyzed silhouette of a dog. Limited to 88 pieces only, the timepiece is the chef-d’œuvre of the master engraver Quentin Bogousslavsky who demonstrated his exquisite craftsmanship at Panerai’s exhibition in Hong Kong for one day only the last October. The engraved watch cover featues the unique sparsello technique, which inlays gold threads onto the engraved steel lid.

According to hypebeast, the timepiece combines the finest in Italian craftsmanship with some of ancient China’s strongest ideological motivators, including linear time scales, Arabic numerals, carefully-carved gold, repeated polishing and more artisanal techniques are employed to make this one of Panerai’s sharpest recent creations.

“It’s challenging to engrave on a steel top. It takes about 40 to 60 hours to hand engrave the case cover. After I draw the pattern on the top, then I’ll work on the engraving. There are many different techniques involved, depending on the pattern,” master engraver Quentin Bogousslavsky told scmp.com.

Determined and hard-working, the brave canine can reach impressive heights of achievement. With his innate honesty, generosity and loyalty, he has real leadership qualities, and finds it easy to make and keep friends. Appropriately for his position on this beautiful Classico, the dog appreciates the finer things in life. Ulysse Nardin celebrates his intelligence with the “Year of the Dog” timepiece, the latest addition to the Classico Collection.



Chopard L. U. C XP Urushi Year of the Dog watch

Year of the Dog is also celebrated in Chopard’s L. U. C XP Urushi timepiece depicting an Akita dog in a flourishing natural setting. Each year, luxury house Chopard offers a new interpretation of its Urushi dial, made with an ancient traditional Japanese lacquer technique.

Proclaimed a “Living National Treasure” by the Japanese authorities, artist Kiichiro Masumura has created this unique dial for Chopard based on the time-honoured lacquering techniques of Urushi and Maki-e. Marrying ancestral craftsmanship with the highest degree of Swiss watchmaking, this majestic work of art portrays the Chinese astrological signs.

G-Shock Zodiac Year of The Dog Watch

To commemorate the incoming Year of the Dog, CASIO has released a specially designed G-SHOCK emblazoned with the celestial dog, a symbol of strength and protection. The celestial dog adorning the new G-SHOCK DW-6900CB-1CNY18’s strap doesn’t allude to a specific mythological creature. Rather, CASIO has drawn from various folklore, both Chinese and Japanese, to offer its own take on the subject.

CASIO’s final result is a stylised canine rendered starkly in gold-on-black to present a regal and imposing visage. This colour palette is mirrored throughout the watch for a sophisticated alternative to the reds that typically dominate the lunar New Year, with the deep blacks also imbuing the watch with a technical slant. Shock resistance aside, it is waterproof to 200 metres and comes with myriad functions such as the chronograph, countdown alarm, and world time display.

Swarovski Zodiac Loyal Dog

Choose a playful way to mark the year of the Dog with this charming character. Designed by Hiroshi Yoshii and crafted in blue crystal, Swarovski Zodiac Loyal Dog accesory is a playful keepsake which symbolizes the loyalty of those born under this zodiac sign.

Victorinox Huntsman Year of the Dog 2018

A colorful celebration of the eleventh position of the 12-year Chinese zodiac, this edition is devoted to the human’s most loyal companion. With 16 integrated functions and a presentation box, this is the ideal gift for the holidays. Victorinox Huntsman Year of the Dog 2018 tools features large and small blade, can opener, screwdriver 3 mm, bottle opener, wire stripper, screwdriver 6 mm, reamer, punch and sewing awl, scissors, wood saw,multipurpose hook, toothpick, tweezers, key ring, mini screwdriver, and corkscrew.

Swatch Woof watch

Swatch welcomes Chinese New Year in spirited fashion with SWATCH WOOF, a wristwatch that honors the Year of the Dog. In traditional Chinese culture, the dog – the 11th animal in the Chinese zodiac calendar – represents loyalty and bravery. And just as your Swatch is with you wherever you go, so too is man’s best friend.