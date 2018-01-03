Selena Gomez for Coach Spring – Summer 2018. Coach is introducing a limited-edition collection designed in collaboration with SelenaGomez.



Coach announces the launch of Selena Gomez’s second campaign as the face of Coach for the Spring – Summer 2018 collection. According to the American luxury brand, the singer, actress, producer and philanthropist embodies “the optimism of the original American house of leather in a series of images set in New York City that spotlight the new bags.”

The campaign pictures Gomez resting on a window ledge in a loft and the iconic Empire State Building in the background. It’s magic hour and the images capture the endless possibility of the night ahead in the city that never sleeps,” says the design house of modern luxury leather goods, apparel, footwear, fragrance, eyewear and a full range of lifestyle accessories. To achieve this vision of the campaign, Coach brought together its long-time team of collaborators: photographer Steven Meisel, stylist Karl Templer, creative director Fabien Baron, makeup artist Pat McGrath and hair stylist Guido Palau.

“Creative Director Stuart Vevers makes New York feel like a town, a real community,” commented Selena Gomez. “It just feels like this is where the brand really lives.”

Gomez carries key bags from the Spring 2018 collection, including the Parker, an all-new silhouette with handles that convert to a shoulder strap. The lightweight style is crafted in quilted nappa leather with bold colorblocking and rivets for a graphic touch. The Parker bag launches in February. A version in Coach’s Signature Canvas and smooth leather with a Tea Rose turnlock closure will launch later in the season.

“The Coach girl is real—she’s riding the subway or, this season, hanging out in her cool NYC apartment,” said Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “Steven Meisel’s photography brings a layer of magic to those seemingly everyday situations. Whilst Selena has a warmth that’s special—there is also an authenticity and realness to her that brings the campaign to life.”

Limited Edition Coach x Selena Gomez collection: Selena Wristlet 19 In Colorblock

This wristlet is personalized with an embossed hangtag featuring the star’s signature, a heart charm and “Love yourself first” inscribed in Selena’s handwriting—a quote borrowed from her tattoos. It’s crafted in colorblock calf leather with a polished chain strap, and converts to a crossbody with the Dinky Chain Strap, sold separately.



Selena Mini Skinny Id Case

This compact ID case is crafted in calf leather, and keeps keys, cards and other small essentials stylishly secure.