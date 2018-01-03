Contemporary jewels: Must-have pieces for every occasion.

Inject a touch of timeless elegance with this edit of contemporary & fine jewellery. The charms, pendants and bracelets will lend instant sparkle and will last a lifetime.

Look to Boodles and Bvlgari for dazzling diamonds, while Cartier’s audacious pieces will set your heart on something truly special. Monica Vinader’s popular Fiji Friendship Bracelet returns in a bold red shade this season. It will pair just as well with multiple charms from Links of London and jeans. Presented with a softly luxury lined boxes, these pieces for every occasion would make luxurious gifts.

Monica Vinader Siren Wide Band Topaz Ring

Inspired by the sea, the thick band has a slightly waved edge and is set with a multifaceted White Topaz gemstone in 18 carat rose gold- plated vermeil on sterling silver.

Boodles Blossom Stud Earrings (18kt rose gold; Pierced backs)

These 18 karat rose gold earrings are a charming, feminine style from Boodles‘ iconic Blossom collection. Taking the form of pretty flowers and finished with 25 round-brilliant cut diamonds of 0.16 carat, they are sure to add sparkle and shine to your every look.

Cartier Yellow Gold Juste un Clou Ring

Cartier’s Juste un Clou collection appropriates the humble nail as jewellery to create avant-garde, audacious pieces that offer a sublime take on the ordinary. Crafted in 18-karat yellow gold, this ring will lend a rebellious edge to everyday accessorising.

Bvlgari Rose Gold, Diamond and Mother of Pearl Serpenti Ring

In tribute to the jeweller’s spirit animal, the Serpenti earrings from Bulgari exudes seduction and temptation thanks to its arresting design. Crafted in 18-karat rose gold and set with gleaming demi pavé diamonds and gleaming Mother of Pearl to mimic the precious beauty of scales, the coiling design drapes round the finger and finishes with a sinuous tail. Dating back to ancient Greek and Roman mythology, the snake motif represents wisdom, vitality and seduction, while the precious materials lend a distinguished sensuality to its wearer.

De Beers Yellow Gold Talisman Pendant Presented in a De Beers box

Inspired by traditional legends, the De Beers Talisman collection harnesses the timeless mystique of treasured diamonds in their purest form. Highlighting both the raw and refined, this polished gold pendant sees a honey octahedral rough diamond and a round brilliant diamond take centre stage, while subtle hammered detailing around each pendant adds an opulent finish. The perfect piece for passing on good luck and fortune, it would make a treasured keepsake in any jewellery box.

Delfina Delettrez 8 Dots Ring (4 0,52 ct emerald embellishments. 4 0,68 ct diamond embellishments)

Italian born brand Delfina Delettrez creates delicate jewellery, subtly embellished with glistening stones. Decorated with four white diamond and four green emerald embellishments in a claw-like design, this pink gold ring demands attention.

Diane Kordas Topaz Double Band Ring (Double band stacking ring with hanging topaz charm)

Crafted in 18 karat rose gold, Diane Kordas Topaz Double Band Ring features two bands set with sparkling pavé diamonds and isfinished with a hanging topaz charm.

Yeprem Diamond Charm Wrap Ring (18kt rose gold/ Star-shaped charm)

Wrapping around the finger in 18 karat rose gold, the handmade Yeprem Diamond Charm Wrap Ring is set with 40 round and marquise-cut diamonds, and accented with a sparkling star-shaped charm.

Annoushka Hoopla Pearl Pendant (18ct white gold)

Crafted in 18 karat white gold with a textured black rhodium finish, this small hoop pendant features a pearl at its centre. Suspend from a fine chain and mixed with shades of gold to create a modern look.

Bee Goddess Mondrian Sapphire Ring (14kt rose gold)

“The most regal of all colours and symbolising wisdom, virtue and good fortune, a row of lavish blue sapphires are the perfect choice to adorn Bee Goddess’ Mondrian ring,” says Harrods about this ring framed with twinkling white diamonds.

Monica Vinader Rainbow Metallica Linear Large Friendship Bracelet

Featuring a streamlined, 18-karat rose gold vermeil bar, Monica Vinader Rainbow Metallica Linear Large Friendship Bracelet is set on an adjustable rainbow metallica cord that symbolises positivity.

Monica Vinader Nura Reef Bracelet

The Nura collection from Monica Vinader is taking the shape of sea-tumbled pebbles. The Nura Reef Bracelet in 18ct rose gold features an adjustable lobster clasp fastening.

Monica Vinader Fiji Friendship Bracelet with adjustable toggle fastening

Crafted with 18kt Rose Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver, Monica Vinader Fiji Friendship Bracelet features the iconic sleek bar design and is complemented with a charming Coral Red adjustable cord for good luck.

Fendi Leather Bracelet with Gold-tone metal detailing

Crafted with Nappa leather and gold-tone metal, Fendi Leather Bracelet fastens with a spring clasp and sits flat against the skin.

Links of London Ascot Charms

Ensure that you’re the best dressed with this Ascot Charms ranging from Ladies Hat Charm. Racehorse, in Love charm, Top Hat to Ascot Jockey Boot Charm. Pair with other charms within the collection for a bespoke finish.

Pomellato Nudo White Topaz Mini Ring (Rose gold with white gold setting)

The ultra-chic design of this Mini Ring is the Pomellato’s most famous piece of jewellery and has been crafted with both rose and white gold and features a sparkling faceted White Topaz stone at the centre.

Dolce & Gabbana Carretto Jewellery Tray (Made in Italy carved wooden tray)

Perfect for stowing trinkets and treasures, Dolce & Gabbana Carretto Jewellery Tray with ornate patterns and vibrant colours is a nod to Dolce & Gabbana’s Sicilian roots.

Jewellery Box: Aspinal of London Small Stud Box

This Small Stud Box is exquisitely crafted in Amazon Brown Italian calf leather with a mock croc print finish, lined with the labels signature soft-suede in stone. Secured with a leather flap and press-stud fastening, it is perfectly sized for storing ladies earrings or gentlemans cufflinks alike.