Boodles‘ fifth Wonderland collection of high jewelry titled “Always a Story” features 27 unique high-jewellery pieces.

Wonderland is Boodles’ unexpected journey to imagination’s boundary. “A viewpoint to the limits of what jewellery can be. And it’s home to some breathtaking pieces. Jewels where reality and fantasy blur.”

Jewelry fans love every new Boodles creation. But introducing Wonderland is always a treat.Partly because it’s Boodles’rarest collection, appearing only every few years. But especially for what it represents: the fruits of so much dedication from the British jewelry designers, jewellers and craftspeople. With Wonderland, imagination soars freely – often surpassing what even they thought could be done.

“And of course, there is Always a Story. Every piece has its own tale to tell. In this year’s collection, you’ll find Boodles in poetic voice. Lyrical, romantic, engaging – yet words hardly do Wonderland justice. We hope you’ll find the kind of jewellery you’ve dreamed of,” said Boodels.

In the spirit of the plant hunter, the designers of the British jeweller Boodles have adventured to landscapes anew and let their instincts run wild. The white and yellow diamonds and tsavorites, set in platinum and yellow gold, create a cuff featuring the crouching tiger and the delicate and exploring frog.

The fifth Wonderland includes 27 jewelry pieces. “Classical legend provides the seed for The Garden of Hesperides, a place where nymphs guarded orchards of golden-apple-bearing trees from Hercules’ pilfering hands. The Sea Turtle’s Tale, which features pink star sapphires and vibrant green tourmalines, incorporates a motif from the British Museum,

representing a turtle on his deep-water journey,” commented howtospendit.ft.com.

With soft pink hues and delicate winding shapes, the Strawberry Picking collar is inspired by sweet summer days in the British countryside.“Our Wonderland collections are always an opportunity for our design team to let their imaginations run wild,” Rebecca Hawkins, Boodles head of design, told howtospendit.ft.com.

“We are embarking upon bold flights of fancy. . . to the limits of what jewellery can be with some breathtaking pieces,” Hawkins told irishtimes.com.