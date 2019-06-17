The Power List 2019 by Walpole: Legends, Taste-Makers, Maveriks, Game-Changers and more

The inaugural Walpole Power List celebrates the 50 Most Influential People in British Luxury.

The inaugural Walpole Power List, in association with Inzito and Coutts, celebrates the people steering the British luxury industry sector to success. The Walpole is the unique alliance of over 180 British luxury brands, including Burberry, Harrods, Jimmy Choo, Selfridges, and Alexander McQueen.

Following Walpole’s announcement that the British luxury sector is now worth £48 billion to the UK economy – an increase of 49% in four years – the Power List celebrates the people steering the sector to success with its roll call of the 50 Most Influential People in British Luxury: the Entrepreneurs, Founders, Game-Changers, Gurus, Heroes, Legends, Mavericks, Rising Stars, Storytellers and Tastemakers within the Walpole membership.

“British luxury has a unique sensibility – its products and experiences make the country famous throughout the world for creativity, craftsmanship, innovation and the ability to conjure new, exciting, relevant stories from a magical past. But what makes British luxury a £48 billion powerhouse is the exceptional ability of the people inside its brands, and Walpole’s annual Luxury PowerList recognises and celebrates fifty talented individuals and their impact on this extraordinary, fast-growing sector,” said HELEN BROCKLEBANK, CEO OF WALPOLE.

This June, the trade body for the British luxury sector which counts over 250 of the UK’s finest luxury brands amongst its membership, has revealed new figures showing that sales from the UK luxury industries have grown 49% in the four years from 2013-2017. British luxury is now worth £48 billion to the British economy. The report suggests that the British luxury sector will continue to grow rapidly in the medium term and forecasts the value of sales for 2024 to reach around £65 billion, contingent on the UK and EU securing agreement on their future trading relationship.

The Walpole’s Power List 2019:

LEGENDS: THESE ARE THE HIGH-PROFILE FIGURES WITH A SIGNIFICANT ROLE IN SHAPING THE CULTURE AND LEGACY OF BRITISH LUXURY.

Robert Ettinger, CEO & Chairman, Ettinger;

Andrew Maag, CEO, dunhill

William Asprey, Chairman, William and Son;

Andrew Stembridge, Executive Director, Iconic Luxury Hotels;

Michael Wainwright, Managing Director, Boodles;

Steven Quin, Retail Director & Royal Warrant Holder, Turnbull & Asser

TASTE-MAKERS: INFLUENCERS WITH A GREAT NETWORK WHO OTHERS LOOK TO FOR ADVICE AND INSPIRATION

Fiona Barratt-Campbell, Founder, Fiona Barratt Interiors;

Alex Oprey, Head of Marketing, Floris;

Thomas Kochs, Managing Director, Corinthia Hotel London.

MAVERICKS: HIGHLY CREATIVE INDIVIDUALS BRINGING SOMETHING NEW TO BRITISH LUXURY

Alan Scott, Creative Director, Johnstons of Elgin;

Marcus Wareing, Chef Patron, Marcus Wareing Restaurants;

Frieda Gormley and Javvy M Royle, Co-Founders, House of Hackney;

Justin Redman, Director & Co-Founder, RWD;

Jessica McCormack, Founder, Jessica McCormack;

Kate Halfpenny, Founder, Halfpenny London.

ENTREPRENEURS: INNOVATORS AND INVESTORS IN BRITISH LUXURY

Johnny Sandelson, Chairman, Thomas Goode & Co.;

Nigel Mills CBE, Chairman, The Lakes Distillery;

Adam Brown, Founder, Orlebar Brown;

Sharan Pasricha, Founder & CEO, Ennismore;

Whitney Bromberg Hawkins, Founder & CEO, FLOWERBX;

Natasha Golubeva, Managing Director, Maison de Fleurs.

STORYTELLERS: THE PEOPLE AT THE HEART OF LUXURY ENCHANTING CUSTOMERS WITH THEIR BRAND STORIES

Paula Fitzherbert, Group Communications Director, Maybourne Group;

Carla Filmer, Global Communications Director, Manolo Blahnik;

Zia Zareem-Slade, Customer Experience Director, Fortnum & Mason;

Jacqueline Euwe, Managing Director, Luxury & Fashion, Harper’s Bazaar and Town & Country;

Rebecca Jago, Managing Director, The Last Drop Distillers;

Joa Studholme, Colour Curator, Farrow & Ball.

GAME-CHANGERS : THE INNOVATORS WITHIN BRITISH LUXURY IN PURSUIT OF SOMETHING NEW: WHERE THEY LEAD, OTHERS FOLLOW

Roja Dove, Founder, Roja Dove Haute Parfumerie;

Nick and Giles English, Co-Founders, Bremont;

Frazer Thompson, CEO, Chapel Down Group PLC;

Kathryn Sargent, Founder, Kathryn Sargent;

Charlotte Semler, Co-Founder, Votary;

Federico Marchetti, Chairman & CEO, YOOX NET-A-PORTER.

RISING STARS: THE ONES TO WATCH

William Woodhams, CEO, Fitzdares;

Jocelyn Betts, Corporate Communications Director, Belmond;

Ashley Woodfield, Head of Press, The Royal Ballet;

Alexandra Llewellyn, Founder, Alexandra Llewellyn.

GURUS: INDIVIDUALS WITH EXTRAORDINARY EXPERTISE IN THEIR RESPECTIVE FIELDS

Mark Henderson, Chairman, Gieves & Hawkes;

Jon Slade, Chief Commercial Officer, The Financial Times;

Hugh Seaborn, CEO, Cadogan;

Vartkess Knadjian, Chief Executive, Backes & Strauss.

FOUNDERS: INSPIRATIONAL INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE BUILT THEIR BRANDS FROM THE BOTTOM UP

Richard Brendon, Founder, Richard Brendon;

Linda Pilkington, Founder, Ormonde Jayne;

Chantal Coady OBE, Founder & Creative Director, Rococo Chocolates;

Stephen Einhorn & Jane Best, Founders, Stephen Einhorn.

HEROES: SENIOR PEOPLE WITHIN LUXURY WHO ARE GIVING BACK TO THE SECTOR AND SUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION