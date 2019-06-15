The Former Hunting Lodge of the Third Duke of Marlborough opened as a hotel for the very first time

Buckinghamshire is a picturesque county full of rolling green hills and stunning gardens, grand castles, and quaint towns with rich history.

The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott International, announced the opening of The Langley, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Buckinghamshire. Located just outside of London in the heart of Buckinghamshire’s vast Langley Park, The Langley offers 41 bedrooms throughout two buildings-the grand and historic former hunting lodge of the third Duke of Marlborough and the adjacent Grade II-listed 18th century Brew House. Following an extensive six-year, multi-million-pound renovation, the property opened today as a hotel for the very first time.

The restoration of The Langley has been an incredible process involving large teams of experts.

Built between 1756 and 1760, the main Langley Park House is a grand Palladian mansion situated within iconic Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown-designed gardens. The refurbishment has allowed the historic, original features of the building to shine through, reflecting the spectacular natural setting of Langley Park alongside the refined elegance and grandeur of its distinctive British heritage. The mansion house is home to The Langley’s most opulent accommodations, including the vast and exclusive Duke of Marlborough Suite. The three-bedroom suite is set around a unique octagonal central room, with unparalleled views of the park and its lake. The second floor of the main house offers quirky and cosy rooms with beautiful views through historic round windows.

Located adjacent to the Main House, the Brew House has acted as a stable, clock tower and brewery over the centuries. Guests today can see the historic spaces where previous owners concocted their local beers, sensitively restored and showcased as part of the building design.

The Langley Spa is a 1,600 square metre wellness hub, offering advanced and results-driven treatments in partnership with Sisley. The spa combines striking design elements with world-class facilities, including a private VIP suite, vitality pools, hammams, juniper-wood sauna with pink Himalayan salt walls, amethyst steam room and 16-metre marble-lined indoor swimming pool. There are also a number of relaxation spaces – including one designated for women– plus a dedicated manicure and pedicure studio, hair salon, and Spa Lounge, which serves delicious and nourishing dishes, spa snacks and vibrant cold-pressed juices. The wellness experience continues in nature, with a beautiful outdoor swimming pool beside the banks of Langley Lake.

Boasting world-class training systems and equipment, the gym has been developed in partnership with renowned fitness guru Matt Roberts, offering bespoke one-on-one personal training using custom-made equipment and utilising the estate’s extensive grounds.

Destination restaurant Cedar offers fresh, indigenous flavours and delightful dishes, using seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients. Dishes are cooked simply, designed for sharing in a relaxed, bright and informal dining atmosphere. The neighbouring Drawing Room offers indulgent afternoon teas and light bites, whilst Churchill Bar serves complex and delicious cocktails plus a vast collection of cigars and cognacs. An extensive wrap-around terrace allows for al fresco dining with panoramic lake views.

The spectacular Winter Garden, added to the main house in 1894, has been restored to offer a unique space for weddings and events, with private terrace area and breath-taking views of the estate and lake beyond. Six further venues create a total of 3,336 square feet of meetings and events spaces, with capacities ranging from six to 120.