A taste of the sweet life: Cinemagia – Bvlgari’s new cinema-inspired High Jewelry collection

Cinemagia, Bvlgari’s new cinema-inspired High Jewelry collection is here.

Dare to dream, says Bvlgari about the new cinema-inspired High Jewelry collection called Cinemagia. Joy and fun crafted with colors and designs: the Cinemagia jewels encapsulate Bvlgari’s larger-than-life spirit.

Inspired by its passionate love affair with cinema, one that started in the golden years of La Dolce Vita, today Bvlgari brings to the spotlight a new generation of women who are breaking boundaries. With a combination of fantasy and boundless goldsmith savoir-faire, each piece narrates the fascination of cinema from the glitz on the red carpets to the Italian way of movie making.

An enchanting journey into a world of unparalleled beauty awaits.

Step into the world of cinema, and, as if by magic, you’re transported to a dreamland. With the Cinemagia High Jewelry Collection, Bvlgari celebrates its passionate relationship with the silver screen: an array of wondrous pieces spotlighting the same creativity and expertise at the heart of the finest films, says the luxury Italian house. A gemstone melody with spellbinding power: the Charming Sirens necklace takes you to a Mediterranean heaven. The Night at the Casino necklace celebrates Bvlgari’s favorite game: color combinations.

The Pirate Treasures necklace is reminiscent of the secret marvels that fearless seafarers would keep on their ships. Sparkling at the core of this fascinating jewel is a set of spellbinding sapphires – as deep and profound as the sea and as unique as real treasure.

Each Cinemagia creation boasts Bvlgari’s quintessential Roman spirit. Visionary and show-stopping, the Action! necklace celebrates the invention of celluloid roll film, through the jewel’s sinuous construction. Matching an unconventional material like black zirconium with the noble, eternal diamond, Bvlgari makes this necklace a must-have piece on the next red carpet.

Combining passion, gemstone savoir-faire and Maison’s heritage in crafting legendary pieces, the Emerald Affair necklace reimagines one of the most memorable sautoirs that the Roman Maison has ever brought under the spotlights. The new emerald interpretation of the piece keeps the same balance between geometrical design and gemstone perfection, yet unfolding an utterly modern, unprecedented flair.

This Cinemagia necklace celebrates 1885’s groundbreaking invention of celluloid roll film, which is evoked through a sinuous, flexible and sophisticated construction that hides a spring mechanism. Irreverently fashioning the hyper-resistant zirconium, the Action! necklace remarkably features the flexibility of film reels, with 32 carats of pavé diamonds.