Mexico Lindo: Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection limited-edition capsule jewelry



Celebrated jewelry designer and the Luxury Collection‘s newest Global Explorer Mercedes Salazar revisits her roots and designs an exotic, culturally authentic accessories line inspired by the indigenous experiences she had throughout her journey in Mexico. Each piece of this first capsule is handmade by master artisans in Colombia and Mexico.

The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection of jewelry and accessories designed by Mercedes Salazar exclusively for The Luxury Collection.

The jewelry collection is a tribute to the designer’s journey through Mexico, where she experienced three destinations through the lens of The Luxury Collection’s unique hotels and resorts, including Solaz Resort in Los Cabos; Hacienda Temozon and Hacienda Santa Rosa in the Yucatan; and Las Alcobas in Mexico City.

Each exceptional piece in the collection brings to life unique adventures and discoveries Salazar made along her journey – from celebrating Dia de los Muertos and taking in the beauty of the indigenous rock paintings of the Pericues in Cabo, to exploring Mexico City’s architectural marvels and vibrant markets.

“I fell in love with the spirit of Mexico when I left Colombia to study jewelry in Mexico City fifteen years ago. I learned the art of craftsmanship and was so moved by the culture that when I finished my studies, I started my jewelry company that still embodies the ethos of the destination today,” said Mercedes Salazar.

“From working with native artisans and learning their time-honored techniques, to participating in local events and experiencing The Luxury Collection’s cherished properties, I was able to re-ignite my connection with Mexico and create my first-ever line inspired by the place that is so dear to my heart,” added Salazar.

In addition to the expertly crafted statement earrings Salazar is known for, the capsule collection includes a selection of colorful cross-body bags and hats.

The Cardón cacti that define the landscape of Los Cabos are reflected in a playful pair of cactus earrings carved from lightweight resin topped with shimmering green crystals and lavender floral accents. The bustling markets of Mexico City inspired a straw cross-body bag intricately woven with brightly-hued threads, strung with pink tassels and adorned with a gold-plated brass flower. The exquisite needlework of the Mayan women in the Yucatan is celebrated in the designs of woven straw hats accented with hand-embroidered exotic birds.