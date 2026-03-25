There is a specific kind of magic that only happens in the middle of the Atlantic. It’s that suspended moment between London and New York where the cell service drops, the martinis stay cold, and the dress code remains gloriously, unapologetically formal.

But let’s be honest: even for the most seasoned traveler, the pressure of a Cunard Gala Night can induce a minor suitcase-related existential crisis. How does one pack for a heritage brand that has hosted everyone from Elizabeth Taylor to Christian Siriano without looking like a costume drama or, worse, underdressed?

Enter Micaela Erlanger.

The Architect of the Red Carpet

If you haven’t heard her name, you’ve certainly seen her work. As the woman responsible for the iconic style narratives of Hollywood’s most photographed elite, Erlanger knows a thing or two about “the entrance.” And now, she’s bringing that high-octane polish to the high seas.

In a move that feels like a love letter to modern glamour, Cunard has tapped Erlanger for an exclusive partnership that effectively turns the Grill Suites into a floating fashion house.

The “Grill Suite” Glow-Up

For those dwelling in the Queens and Princess Grill between May 2026 and April 2027, the amenity list just got a lot more interesting. This isn’t just a brochure with “packing tips”; it’s a tiered access pass to one of the industry’s sharpest eyes.

The Digital Style Bible: A signature, curated guide for all Grill guests. It’s Micaela’s blueprint for the voyage—think “Mediterranean Chic” meets “North Atlantic Sophistication”—designed to ensure you look as sharp at afternoon tea as you do by the pool.

The Virtual Atelier: For the traveler who prefers to delegate the stress, you can book a pre-voyage virtual session with Micaela. She’ll help you edit your wardrobe from your dressing room, ensuring every look is “photograph-ready” before you even leave for the pier.

The Map to Modern Luxury

THE CURATED CALENDAR

Discover the world’s most prestigious gatherings & exhibitions

The NYC Studio Access: For the ultimate high-touch experience, guests can opt for an in-person consultation at Micaela’s private studio in New York. It’s the kind of “if you know, you know” service that defines true luxury.

A Legacy in Thread

“Preparing for a Cunard voyage should feel just as special as the trip itself,” Erlanger notes. And she’s right. On a ship where the promenade deck is essentially a runway, having a celebrity stylist in your corner is the ultimate power move.

Whether you’re heading to Transatlantic Fashion Week or simply crossing for the quiet luxury of it all, the message is clear: the art of dressing well isn’t a lost tradition—it’s just been updated for the 21st century.

The Details

The Booking: Sessions must be requested 60 days in advance (exclusivity, after all, waits for no one).

The Bonus: If you’re eyeing a Queens Grill stay of 10 nights or more, booking by June 3, 2026, nets you up to $500 in onboard credit. We suggest spending it on something vintage—or perhaps a celebratory bottle of Pol Roger to toast your new wardrobe.