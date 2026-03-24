Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski star in Gucci’s most hypnotic campaign yet. Discover why the ‘Borsetto’ is the new icon of 2026 and how Gucci is outmaneuvering its luxury rivals.

In the high-stakes world of luxury, an accessory rarely graduates from a mere object to a complete state of mind. Yet, Gucci’s latest campaign—a visual fever dream captured by the legendary Mert and Marcus—proclaims exactly that. Starring the timeless Kate Moss and the modern muse Emily Ratajkowski, the campaign isn’t just selling leather; it’s exploring the “instinctive connection” between a woman and her most intimate companion.

Through the lens of director Bardia Zeinali, we see Moss with the Borsetto and Ratajkowski with the Giglio in a narrative that feels less like a photoshoot and more like a psychological portrait. The handbags don’t just hang from their shoulders; they surround them, repeating in a dreamlike accumulation of suede, GG Canvas, and polished black leather. It’s a bold statement from Gucci: when a bag truly fits your world, it occupies your thoughts entirely.

The Handbag: A Woman’s Silent Autobiography

A handbag is never “just a bag.” It is the architectural anchor of a woman’s personal style and a functional extension of her identity.

The Psychological Anchor: The bag acts as a curated “home away from home.” Whether it’s the heritage feel of the Borsetto in GG Canvas or the sharp, modern edges of the Giglio, the choice reflects a woman’s internal landscape. It’s a shield against the world and a container for her essentials.

The Style Punctuation: In the language of fashion, the handbag is the exclamation point. It has the unique power to transform a minimal silhouette into a statement of high-fashion intent. It’s the most consistent element of a wardrobe—outliving trends and seasonal shifts to become a permanent piece of one’s personal history.

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The Financial Pulse: Gucci’s Bold Pivot in 2026

While the campaign leans into the ethereal, the financial reality behind the scenes is one of calculated transformation. Currently, Gucci is navigating a strategic turnaround phase. While industry giants like LVMH (housing Louis Vuitton and Dior) have maintained steady, single-digit organic growth through sheer scale and massive marketing, and Hermès continues to outpace the market as a “safe haven” with double-digit growth driven by extreme scarcity, Gucci is playing a different game.

After a challenging 2025 where revenues saw a notable dip, the brand is now seeing signs of stabilization. Gucci’s strategy is shifting away from mass-market luxury toward a leaner, more exclusive model. By tightening its distribution and focusing on “mega-launches” like the Giglio and Borsetto, the brand is aiming to return to growth and improved margins throughout 2026. While competitors like LVMH focus on “cultural relevance” and tech integration, Gucci is betting on the raw, emotional power of “The Object of Desire.”

Framing the Future: The 2026 Eyewear Collection

The campaign doesn’t stop at the shoulder. The Spring/Summer 2026 Eyewear collection further cements this mood of raw individuality. From sleek, all-black frames that offer a sense of mystery to retro-inspired 70s aviators, the eyewear is designed to frame the “attitude” of the wearer. It’s an intimate look at how Gucci intends to dress the woman of 2026—from her gaze to the bag at her side.