Look, Watches|Jewelry

Imperial Splendours at the Forbidden City: Chaumet presents its patrimonial wealth

on/Comments closed

The art of jewellery since the 18th century: Chaumet presents an unique body of historic jewels, drawings and archives. Discover the one-of-a-kind selection of Chaumet High Jewellery pieces made for the Imperial Splendours exhibition at the Forbidden City in Beijing.

Chaumet Imperial Splendours in the Forbidden City - Chaumet’s patrimonial wealth in a retrospective-

During centuries, Chaumet creations have echoed the excellence of the decorative arts, to become a major reference in the history of taste, the Parisian spirit and a certain French art de vivre.

Set in the Palace Museum, Beijing (formerly known as the Forbidden City), Chaumet‘s Imperial Splendours exhibition spans the history of the luxury Maison from the end of the 18th century to the beginning of the 21st and illustrates the uninterrupted transmission of exceptional savoir-faire. Under the scientific direction of Henri Loyrette, the exhibition will run until July, 2nd and is built around Chaumet patrimonial wealth.

Some 300 works, jewels, paintings, drawings and objets d’art, illustrate Chaumet’s characteristic “art of jewellery”. Prestigious collections and prominent museums have come together to support the event, namely the Musée du Louvre, the Château de Fontainebleau and the Victoria and Albert Museum of London. Some of these pieces have left France or are on view to the public for the first time.

The king of jewels, diadems punctuate the exhibition from the beginning, till the final unveiling of the “Vertiges” diadem, born of the collaboration between Chaumet and Central Saint Martins.

On the occasion of this exhibition, two publications were edited: “Imperial Splendours. The art of jewellery since the 18th century” and “Chaumet. The art of jewellery since 1780″.

The major creations of the imperial and royal courts, from the Consulate to the Second Empire, are presented, as are the illustrious figures who commissioned them: Napoleon I, who chose the founder of Chaumet, Marie- Etienne Nitot, to magnify his symbols of power; the Empress Josephine, whose immense taste for jewellery is reflected in the ceremonial parures adorned with pearls and diamonds often sourced from the Crown Diamonds; and the Empress Marie-Louise, the instigator of neo-classical jewellery’s golden age. The reign of Napoleon III and Eugenie is a moment of glory for the Maison at the Expositions Universelles where its creativity shines on an international stage and opens the way for expansion.

one-of-a-kind selection of High Jewellery pieces made for Chaumet Imperial Splendours exhibition at the Forbidden City in Beijing L’Oiseau défendant son nid -Bird defending its nest bracelet by Chaumet Imperial Splendours in the Forbidden City - Chaumet’s patrimonial wealth in a retrospective- Imperial Splendours in the Forbidden City - Chaumet’s patrimonial wealth in a retrospective Imperial Splendours in the Forbidden City - Chaumet’s patrimonial wealth in a retrospective -The art of jewellery since the 18th century Emperor Napoleon I in coronation robe with Chaumet jewels Chaumet Necklace and earrings of the Grand Duchess Stephanie of Baden Chaumet Imperial Splendours in the Forbidden City exhibition 2017 Chaumet Imperial Splendours in the Forbidden City - Necklace belonging to the Duchesse de Trévise Chaumet Imperial Splendours in the Forbidden City - Empress Marie-Louise’s micro-mosaic parure for the day Chaumet Imperial Splendours in the Forbidden City - Chaumet’s patrimonial wealth in a retrospective-2017 Chaumet Imperial Splendours in the Forbidden City - Chaumet’s patrimonial wealth in a retrospective 2017 Chaumet - Empress Marie-Louise’s gothic belt

 

Related posts:

chaumet-bridal-storeChaumet’s New Bridal store in Paris is the perfect setting to say “yes” Chaumet and Central Saint Martins, UAL create the diadem of the 21st century-the winnerChaumet and Central Saint Martins, UAL create the diadem of the 21st century La Nature de Chaumet - Chaumet unveiled its new High Jewellery collection at the Musée Bourdelle Paris - 2luxury2-comLa Nature de Chaumet the-vibrant-world-of-moynatMoynat’s Ramesh Nair revives legendary Russia leather as Imperial Calfskin Moët Ice Impérial summer rooftop pop-upPop open a bottle. ‘Just because’ is reason enough: Moët Ice Impérial summer rooftop pop-up
Tagged: