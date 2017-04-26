Life’s Better At The Top, NoMo SoHo’s Newly Designed Penthouse.

A reimagined luxury penthouse: Premier suite to offer expansive 360-degree views from the tallest point in SoHo.

As a premier location and the most photographed hotel in SoHo, NoMo is further enhancing its reputation as a venue with views and phenomenal photo opportunities.

The 264-room chic New York City hotel located at the intersection of art, music, culture and fashion, has announced a reimagined luxury penthouse. The tallest building in Manhattan’s fashionable SoHo district, the hotel’s new 1,100-square-foot signature suite with 1,000-square-feet of outdoor terrace space will showcase unparalleled views of the New York skyline and an all-new modern design.

Located on the hotel’s top 25th floor, the interior of the penthouse will encompass a total of 1,100 square-feet and provide customizable space in its open, airy living room that will feature a wet bar and kitchenette.

The suite will also feature one master bedroom, full bath and powder room. Expansive skyline views will be showcased throughout, with floor-to-ceiling windows presented in each room, including wraparound windows in the large rainfall shower highlighting Midtown’s sights.

“The penthouse is truly going to be one-of-a-kind and will offer SoHo visitors an extraordinary hotel accommodation to unwind or entertain and will also be available for long-term stays,” said Brian Sparacino, NoMo SoHo brand representative.

“Located at the top of NoMo SoHo hotel, the rooftop penthouse will overlook all that’s great in Manhattan and will be just steps away from SoHo district’s premier shopping boutiques, art galleries, restaurants and New York City’s most compelling attractions.”

Open-air terrace space will be available in two separate patios. The 250 square-foot north patio will offer sights of Hudson River and Midtown while the 750 square-foot south wraparound patio will boast views of Hudson River, Brooklyn Bridge, the Financial District including One World Trade Center, also known as Freedom Tower. The outdoor patios will mimic an observation deck that captures everything that is amazing in Manhattan.

The penthouse will offer customized, high-end furniture throughout and a neutral color scheme that aligns with the incoming natural light. Dark wood décor will be highlighted along with custom leather wall panels and large 24×48 inch floor tiles. Guests will also enjoy an iPad controlled electronic, sound, temperature, television, lighting and blinds system. The AV system features Lutron controlled motorized shades and dimmers, Sonos Connect music speaker system, Amazon Echo powered by Volara voice-based guest engagement solution “Alexa,” Sony televisions and Ecobee thermostats.

Penthouse reservations will be available beginning June 1.