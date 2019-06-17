Dior presents Gem Dior, the House’s largest ever High Jewelry collection

A chromatic fairytale of stones and colors, Gem Dior, the luxury House’s largest ever High Jewelry collection, celebrates 20 years of Dior Joaillerie. The architectural jewels created by Victoire de Castellane, Creative director of Dior Fine Jewelry were shown on models dressed in exclusive gowns created by Dior‘s Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri during a dinner held at the Palazzo Labia in Venice on June 11th. The titled Gem Dior comes from gem – a play on J’aime, French for “I love.”

This celebration was further enhanced by the beauty of painter Giambattista Tiepolo’s frescoes, the immutable décor of this marvelous setting.

Diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires and the singular precious stones Victoire de Castellane so loves – spinels, tanzanites, Paraïba tourmalines, rubellites and garnets – take on the allure of entwined sugar crystals in the Gem Dior collection. The 99-piece collection — the House’s largest to date, includes necklaces, hand pieces, rings, earrings, watches, and more.

According to vogue, “It was the first time a Dior jewelry collection had ever been shown on models in a formal presentation.”

“Later in the evening, after guests sat down for dinner in various dining rooms, each model changed into a black dress (also designed by Chiuri) and walked through the rooms, mimicking Monsieur Dior’s intimate couture shows in the ’50s and ’60s.,” added vogue.

“Showing the jewelry with the dresses, suddenly [there’s this] modernity,” said Victoire de Castellane. “I think women have a lot of feelings about what they wear—we want to be romantic, but we can also be modern. We have different ways of being.”

This week, the house also unveiled the Dior Lip Tattoo. Who better than the beauty Bella Hadid to embody the face of Dior Lip Tattoo? Daring, feminine, and modern, she is the face of the new Dior Lip Tattoo campaign.