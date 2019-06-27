The Chanel Cleansing Collection: effective makeup removers, each offering a new sensory experience

Be as demanding with your cleansers as you are with your makeup.

Chanel introduces a new sensorial richness to the daily cleansing routine with a collection of simple and effective makeup removers and cleansers. These universal creations are dedicated to all women and skin types and offer the most exquisite makeup removal.

The new Chanel skincare collection includes Le Lait Fraîcheur D’Eau, La Mousse, Le Tonique, and L’Eau Micellaire, which removes makeup and cleanses all skin types, particularly sensitive skin, in a single step.

Le Lait’s milky texture transforms into a fresh, watery fluid. Skin is perfectly cleansed, pure and radiant. The luxurious La Mousse cream becomes a generous foam. Cleansed and deeply purified, skin is soft and comfortable. The invigorating alcohol-free toner Le Tonique awakens skin in the morning and removes makeup at night.

toned.

L’Huile effectively removes makeup – even longwearing and waterproof formulas – while preserving skin’s balance. In parallel, it frees skin of impurities and pollutants. On contact with water, the silky texture transforms into a soft lather for a pure moment of pleasure.

At the heart of L’Huile, a unique blend of two marine plant extracts helps combat pollution while preserving skin’s essential rhythms. Blue micro-algae protect cells from micro-stress caused by pollution, while Marine salicornia extract moisturises and strengthens the skin.

After removing all makeup with L’Huile work La Mousse into a foam with water into the palm of your hand. Apply onto the face and massage with circular movements, then rinse thoroughly and pat dry. Skin is deeply cleansed and purified.