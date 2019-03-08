Key beauty trends at 2019 Cosmoprof: From Cinderella effect to sophisticated offerings for men

For more than 50 years, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna (14-18 March, 2019) has been the go-to show for the most important companies and professionals in the beauty, hair, spa and nail industries.

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the leading trade show in the world for the entire cosmetics and professional beauty industry, releases it annual Cosmotrends report, curated by online trend intelligence Beautystreams, renowned global beauty trend forecasting agency.

The report showcases key trends spotted among exhibitors of COSMOPROF WORLDWIDE BOLOGNA 2019, and highlights notable brands and products.

The 2019 Cosmoprof show is focusing on the theme of sustainability, with initiatives aimed at highlighting Cosmoprof’s commitment to bringing much more sustainability to the entire event.

Sophisticated offerings for men

As beauty becomes ever more inclusive, we are moving beyond basic male grooming to a new era that incorporates sophisticated offerings for men that bring out their masculinity and beauty. Long-held attitudes that beautifying is inherently ‘feminine’ are dissolving. The rise of male beauty communicates that beauty is for all, and that men (like women) can be themselves, but better. The profusion of products aimed at male skin and scalps, and make-up that boosts appearance and self-esteem, are tools for men to feel good and put their best face forward.

Highly active natural formulations

As consumers become ever-more skilled at reading ingredient labels, they are rejecting toxic ingredients and fillers, and gravitating towards clean, natural ingredients that offer super-concentrated doses of skin care benefits. These highly active formulations are packed with high-performing, active naturals that deeply nourish the skin, repair its natural moisture, and boost skin’s renewal cycle. Waterless products, in particular, are more highly concentrated as they are not filled and diluted with water, which is inactive. Eliminating H2O also removes the need for preservatives and parabens as bacteria breeds in water, so the formulas are also cleaner.

Intimate care

Intimate care, up until now a largely untapped market, is emerging as a new category in beauty and wellness, with products designed for external and internal use, and incorporating luxurious formulas, sensorial experiences, and high-quality natural ingredients. Benefits include personal cleansing, intimate skin care, maintaining a healthy pH level, and grooming regimens. Far from being a source of shame or stigma, intimate care, or ‘self-care’, occupies an elevated positioning on par with premium skin care, boasting elegant packaging and aesthetics that encourage display on bathroom shelves.

Environmental skin defenders

Just like sun protection creams defend against UV exposure, environmental skin defenders protect the skin from damage and premature aging caused by pollutants, free radicals, and digital overexposure. Prevention is the name of the game. Anti-pollution ingredients and complexes, such as protective antioxidants, act as invisible barriers, shielding and detoxifying the skin long before environmental toxins and aggressors wreak havoc on skin cells. Their barrier-supportive properties act as physical shields. These defenders are skin care warriors in the daily warfare against pollution.

Insta-glam for instant gratification

Beauty products that have ‘The Cinderella Effect’ deliver instant gratification, whether in the form of immediately visible skin care results or insta-glam. These products have a powerful transformative effect and obvious photogenic appeal, worthy of being captured on millennial live streams and videos. However, like the fairy-tale name suggests, these fast-acting beauty boosts and visual effects only last a few hours. At the stroke of midnight, the results vanish. No matter! The products are fun to use and play with, they inspire self-expression, and offer irresistible sensorial experiences.