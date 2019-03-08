Belmond Cadogan Hotel London, an address rich in history and heritage, which has played host to socialites, artists, and aristocrats throughout history, opens following a multi-million-pound historic renovation. From the rich Georgian interiors to the enchanting gardens, every detail will take your breath away.

Chelsea Chic: ‘Belmond Cadogan Hotel is a London legend reborn.

The scene is set for a dramatic entrance through the grand doors off Sloane Street, past the roaring fireplace and up the sweeping staircase, through the bronze cast of 600 books, to the 54 rooms and suites, many with views over the Cadogan Place Gardens and many with working fireplaces.

Belmond Cadogan Hotel is now open and celebrates British culture, design and quirky eccentricity.

The hotel’s 54 rooms and suites provide a stylish retreat in the heart of the city, with spacious rooms that are a little ‘house’ in themselves; many have views over Cadogan Place Gardens and offer spacious living rooms with working fireplaces and dining areas as well as large bathrooms with deep freestanding baths and a specially designed champagne and book holder for some ‘me time’. Handcrafted in-room bars feature cocktails by Adam Handling and bespoke designed tea sets with traditional handknitted tea cosies to keep the tea piping hot.

Chef Patron, Adam Handling, serves up traditional dishes using modern recipes at the destination dining room, Adam Handling, Chelsea where the open kitchen with chefs’ tables and ‘bar’ seating showcases the talented chefs at work.

“Modern, British, seasonal, sustainable; that’s the ethos that underpins my cooking. I don’t want to be the best restaurant in the world—I want to be the local’s favourite in Chelsea.” said Adam Handling.

Details such as the Prince of Wales’ feathers in Lillie Langtree’s original dining room, botanical mosaics on the floor tiles and wood paneling, preserve the historical fabric of the hotel whilst bold colours, lush fabrics and deeply relaxing furniture create a modern retreat. Playful elements such as ‘Oscar’, the stunning peacock, glittering with thousands of Swarovski crystals standing proudly in the entrance to the private dining room, is a cheeky nod to the eponymous poet and author. Personal pictures of Chef Patron, Adam Handling, placed in the bar, creates the feeling of being in a private home.

The Cadogan Hotel has a colourful history – and a wonderful future.

Chelsea is a hive of artistic endeavour; it is home to major institutions of contemporary theatre, art and music, and Belmond Cadogan Hotel will embrace this cultural enclave of London with events and activities throughout the seasons. The hotel opens with over 400 pieces of original artworks by predominately British artists including a painting by Simon Casson, taking pride of place in the hotel lobby and depicting the history of Cadogan Estates. Five female British Artists have been

commissioned to create statement artwork in the guest rooms, inspired by the botanicals in the private gardens.

In-room private libraries have been curated by family-owned Chelsea bookshop, John Sandoe. Guests can pre-order their favourite edition and a series of literary gatherings is planned to take place throughout the year.

With private access to the hotel through 21 Pont Street and a key to Cadogan Place Gardens, guests of the hotel can truly feel like a Chelsea resident.

The enchanting gardens are tucked away from the busy city streets providing the perfect spot to unwind with a hotel picnic or a game of tennis. Chelsea feels like a village in the heart of London, full of history and character.

To truly discover the local area, the hotel concierge have the best local knowledge with access to all the cultural hot spots; they have the inside tips on the best local pubs and restaurants which are truly Chelsea intuitions or for a more quirky experience that is unique to Belmond Cadogan Hotel, take a coffee with a London cabbie at one of the few remaining original Cabbie Shelters opposite the hotel. The luxury hotel partners with Sotheby’s who have curated the ultimate guide to London with the help of Belmond Cadogan Hotel Head Concierge, Toru Machida.