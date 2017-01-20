This lineup of one-of-a-kind properties — all of which are located in distinct parts of the world — are sure to meet the luxury lifestyle buyers dream of.



The lineup compiled by New York City-based luxury real estate marketplace Concierge Auctions spans two US states, Costa Rica, Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom

The properties will sell via Instant Gavel app, which allows potential buyers to bid in real- time from anywhere in the world. The diverse real estate offerings include a Costa Rican villa; a coveted Ritz-Carlton Residences penthouse in Tel Aviv; and several flats in the heart of London.

Montezuma, Costa Rica

Villa Paraiso

Offering seamless indoor/outdoor living across 13 acres of vegetation, Villa Paraiso is situated on Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula and overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Designed by renowned architect Ronald Zurcher, the 16,408-square-foot compound is comprised of a Spanish-style main villa; a three-suite, cliffside studio; and staff quarters. In addition to its infinity-edge pool, horse stables, and auto court built to accommodate helicopter service, the property also features a custom 300-foot suspension bridge for strolls to the nearby beach and Montezuma village.

Previously listed for $6.5 million, the property will sell without reserve in cooperation with Michael Grady of The Agency.



Tel Aviv, Israel

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Herzliya, Penthouse

Located along the Mediterranean coast within the exclusive, five-star Ritz-Carlton Residences in Tel Aviv — one of only nine standalone Ritz-Carlton-branded residential communities in the world — this penthouse features two bedrooms, two-and-a-half-bathrooms and an open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling windows and an expansive balcony with panoramic coastal views. Residents enjoy access to the hotel’s exclusive five-star amenities including in-residence dining, a rooftop pool, multi-level spa, fitness center, concierge service, and valet parking.

Previously listed for 16 million Shekels, the reserve on this 110-square-meter penthouse has been lowered 35 percent to approximately $2.7 million.



London, England

Bristol House 67 Lower Sloane Street, Chelsea, SW1

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 130-square-meter (1,400-square-foot) residence is located in the heart of Chelsea within a secure portered block, just to the south of Sloane Square. Currently listed with an asking bid of £2.3 million, the next bid to meet the asking price will win.

London, England

16 Redcliffe Square, Chelsea, SW10

Located in one of Chelsea’s most coveted neighborhoods, this beautifully-restored 130-square-meter (1,400-square-foot) apartment features two en-suite bedrooms and a private courtyard garden. Currently listed with an asking bid of £1.5 million, the next bid to meet the asking price will win.

Tel Aviv, Israel — Ramat Aviv Gimel Penthouse | Shlomo Ben Yosef Street

Estimated to sell at auction 15 million – 20 million Shekels (approximately $3.75 million – $5 million).

Venice, Italy — Piano Nobile at the Palazzo Molin

Estimated to sell at auction between €3 million – €4.5 million.



Elm Grove, WI — 1505 Greenway Terrace

Previously Listed for $5.2 million. Selling at or above $2.5 million.



Colorado Springs, CO — 4 Berthe Circle

Previously Listed for $1.975 million. Selling Without Reserve.



59 Cadogan Gardens, Chelsea, SW3

Currently listed with an asking bid of £1.6 million; the next bid to meet the asking price wins.

23 Porchester Square, Bayswater, W2

Currently listed with an asking bid of £1.1 million; the next bid to meet the asking price wins.