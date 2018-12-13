Boodles is transforming London’s first ever hotel into a spectacular hub

Get carried away by Boodles… this festive season, Browns Hotel is festooned with beautiful Boodles hot air balloons.

There is a great synergy between The Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel and British luxury jeweller Boodles, these two established Mayfair heritage brands.

Brown’s Hotel and the British fine jewellery brand Boodles have come together this holiday season to celebrate their shared values of excellence in unrivalled luxury. These two great British brands are linked by more than just their proximity on Albemarle Street in the heart of Mayfair, both are family run and built around a passion for bespoke service.

Inspired by ideas of travel and magical places, Boodles is presenting a whimsically festive display throughout the hotel this winter transforming London’s first ever hotel into a spectacular hub for the innumerable celebrations.

On entering the hotel, guests are welcomed by a snow-laden forest scene crafted by the hotel’s resident florist, Ellie Hartley, and pass beneath a series of suspended, bespoke Boodles hot air balloons guiding them through to the main Christmas tree adorned with further hand-crafted miniature hot air balloons, carrying pale pink Boodles gift boxes, and festive stars, reminiscent of a winter’s night brought to life with twinkling lights.

If you’re stopping in to see the luxury hotel’s shimmering Christmas installation with Boodles, make sure to drop into Beck at Brown’s & Donovan Bar to try out the festive tipple – The Boodles Cocktail. Hoxton Spirits shaken with fresh lemon, homemade cherry blossom sugar, Giulio Cocchi Rosa and topped with soda and a dash of absinthe.

Charity starts at Brown’s Hotel this Christmas with the Gifting Tree.

Beneath the Brown’s Hotel x Boodles Christmas tree an assortment of Boodles gift boxes is piled which guests of the hotel will receive in exchange for a donation to Brown’s Hotel’s charity of choice, Children with Cancer UK. On Christmas Eve a number will be selected and a number of guests will receive gifts from our neighbouring luxury fashion houses on Bond Street including one winner of an exquisite diamond set pendant from Boodles.

“We’ve partnered up with brands such as Paul Smith, DAKS London, and Boodles (plus more!) to raffle off opulent gifts to six lucky winners. Simply donate to Children with Cancer UK at our front desk for a chance to win,” explained Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel team.

In celebration of the gifting season, Boodles and Brown’s have also designed a Suite Nights with Boodles package.

Guests will enjoy a night in a luxury suite at Brown’s, an invitation to visit Boodles for a private consultation in order to spend their £500 jewellery gift certificate, a bottle of Ruinart Rosé Champagne and Brown’s mince pies on arrival as well as all suite benefits including a one-way airport transfer, Neck, Back and Shoulder massage during their stay in The Spa at Brown’s and full English breakfast daily.

The Brown’s Hotel x Boodles package is available until 7th January 2019, from £2400 including Value Added Tax per suite per night (subject to availability).

Stuart Johnson, Managing Director of Brown’s Hotel: “With values of luxury, family and craftsmanship at the heart of both, it is with great pleasure that we build upon our long standing friendship by partnering for Christmas this year.”

Brown’s Hotel’s sister property in Edinburgh, The Balmoral has also partnered with Scottish jewellery house Hamilton & Inches to celebrate their upcoming collection in Scottish Gold. Working with hotel florists, Planet Flowers, the lobby is a striking celebration in metallic hues. Having created the hotel’s famous clock mechanic in 1902, Hamilton & Inches has also been commissioned to create a limited edition Balmoral charm that will retail over the festive season and feature in a Christmas turndown service for one of the hotel’s signature suites.