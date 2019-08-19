The future of beauty is as exciting for customers as it is for inventors

The beauty brands are not only offering innovative, effective and aesthetic products. They are using new digital experiences to provide a better beauty experience.

The future of beauty will be defined by limitless creativity, limitless tech, limitless agility, and limitless personalization. Powered by AI, the 360° immersion wall will allow viewers to surround themselves with stunning images of the most relevant beauty trends. A great way of gaining inspiration and instantly seeing what’s hot, everywhere at any time.

The new “health management” technologies are creating innovative pre-diagnosis apps and technological tools. This beauty tech helps doctors and dermatologists establish their diagnosis for patients. For example, one of L’Oréal Group’s skincare brands – La Roche-Posay launched My Skin Track UV – the first-ever wearable, connected battery-free UV sensor.

Tech for beauty. Here are some of this year’s innovations building the future of beauty:

The Virtual Hair Advisor by L’Oréal Professionnel

The Virtual Hair Advisor by L’Oréal Professionnel allows you to try different hair colours while listening to professional advice from beauty experts. It’s 100% voice-activated, 100% augmented reality, 100% personalized.

SkinConsult AI by Vichy – the digital skin diagnostic

This not only detects signs of aging, but also provides personalized skincare.

Effaclar Spotscan by La Roche-Posay

This web app, co-developed with dermatologists, used AI and scientific data to analyse acne-prone skin.

The 3D printer

The 3D printer prints jars that customers can get filled with Lancôme and Victor & Rolf fragrances in-store. Then, there is the Giorgio Armani Beauty vending machine, with an integrated Modiface virtual try-on. Both of these are as fun as they are convenient.

Shade Finder by Lancôme

Shade Finder by Lancôme is an advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence. Shade Finder is able to recommend a foundation shade ideally suited to meet consumer’s needs, directly at the point of sale. This customised service is currently being deployed across the world, with over 1000 points of sale equipped between now and the end of 2019.

https://www.lancome.co.uk/find-your-shade-find-your-power/

L’Oréal My Little Factory

L’Oréal’s My Little Factory is a technological beauty innovation that will enable the production of customised foundations at a largescale in the future.

La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV—the first battery-free wearable electronic to measure UV exposure

With a precise sensor that measures individual UV levels and a companion app that tracks your exposure to pollution, pollen, and humidity, My Skin Track UV allows users to make more informed choices when it comes to their skin.

The award-winning La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV measures both UVA and UVB rays, and provides instant status updates while storing up to three months of data. The battery-free sensor is activated by the sun and powered by the user’s smartphone using near-field communication. My Skin Track UV relays stored data to its accompanying app through an easy single-touch function: users simply tap My Skin Track UV against their smartphone to update the app. In addition to extensive UV data, the app—which seamlessly integrates with Apple HealthKit—provides insights into humidity, pollen, and pollution levels. Designed in collaboration with visionary designer Yves Behar, the discreet wearable sensor is 12mm wide and 6mm high, waterproof, and has a sturdy wire clip that can conveniently attach to clothing or accessories.

This June, ModiFace, the international leader in augmented reality and artificial intelligence for the beauty industry, which was acquired by L’Oréal in 2018, has announced that it will provide its AI-powered technology to enable the first virtual try-ons for cosmetics on Amazon. With this innovation, Amazon customers will be able to use the front-facing camera on their mobile phone to digitally try on different shades of lipstick in a live video of themselves or on a selfie.

The uniqueness of the ModiFace technology—which is run on Amazon Web Services—lies in its photo-realistic results and automatic, AI-enabled shade calibration. ModiFace’s proprietary technology allows retailers to seamlessly incorporate virtual try-on experiences for an unlimited amount of products. The AR simulation of each shade is done automatically, based on

AI-powered analysis of information provided by makeup brands, but also images and descriptions of the product available on social media. The technology is able to analyze textual and visual information related to a particular makeup shade and to realistically reproduce it via Augmented Reality.