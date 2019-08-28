The capsule collection of the 8 finalists of the 2019 LVMH Prize



LVMH’s luxury online platform 24S presents a selection of pieces from the 8 finalists for the LVMH Prize 2019.

In the run-up to the LVMH Prize final, set for this coming September 4th, 24S luxury online shopping space curated a selection from the eight finalist designers – Anrealage, Bethany Williams, Bode, Hed Mayner, Kenneth Ize, Phipps, Stefan Cooke & Thebe Magugu. 24S edited 51 pieces from their collections that will bare available exclusively on 24s.com.

Featuring over 200 brands, including both major luxury houses and emerging designers, 24S is the exclusive online retailer for Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine luxury brands. The meticulously curated selection of items available on the site is inspired by the spirit of the iconic Le Bon Marché department store, including regular exclusive collaborations such as the capsule collection of pieces by the eight finalists of the 2019 LVMH Prize.

“We are absolutely thrilled to support emerging talents by giving them a unique showcase and global exposure. The pieces chosen for this 24S selection are truly representative of the unique aesthetic of each designer. The edit highlights each designer’s creative specialty,” said Maud Barrionuevo, Global Buying Director of 24S.

The selection includes the destructured patchwork of Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage on a bomber jacket. Bethany Williams, who worked with a shelter for women in Liverpool, proposes painted prints inspired by landscapes. Emily Bode’s pieces have a vintage inspiration, while Hed Mayner revisits the codes of traditional tailoring and Kenneth Ize proposes a fresh take on traditional weaving techniques. The selection from Stefan Cooke & Jake Burt includes several knits with diamond patterns. Thebe Magugu has created colorful pieces for women with a mix of materials, including tartan and floral prints. And Spencer Phipps designed an exclusive print for 24S, revisiting his logo specially for this collaboration.

The new piece from Thebe Magugu demonstrates a comfortable yet asymmetric style. This jacket inspires finesse and femininity thanks to its cut and its vibrant colour. This asymmetric jacket enhances the feminine figure with the belt that is tied on one side. We would pair this jacket with a pair of palazzo trousers and leather ankle boots.

To create Anrealage BE@RBRICK diffuser, Anrealage collaborated with BE@RBRICK by MediCom Toy. In addition to its ability to diffuse essential oils for your space, the Anrealage BE@RBRICK diffuser can be a decorative item. It is composed of transparent resin containing dry flowers and pure white plaster used by BE@RBRICK. Enjoy the unique design of each piece.