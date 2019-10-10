Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation x Saudi Arabia’s ultra-luxury Amaala to safeguard the biodiversity of the Red Sea

Monaco has long-been committed to the environment. The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation‘s mission to raise awareness of the impact of human activities on the natural environment, encourage more environmentally-friendly behaviour, and promote innovative solutions. Amaala, the ultra-luxury development situated along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, which is focused on integrated wellness and healthy living, signed a partnership agreement with The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Centre Scientifique de Monaco and Oceanographic Institute.

Amaala plans to create a coastal oasis that not only flourishes but a place that elevates the role of responsible tourism globally. The partnership will pursue innovative areas of research in a previously undiscovered location.

Together the partners will work on oceanographic and marine life research and conservation initiatives to benefit the world’s oceans with four opportunities identified for joint projects: coral reef management, iconic species protection, Marine Protected Areas (MPA) enforcement, and fighting plastic pollution.

“We are committed to fully sustainable development throughout the design, build, and operation phases, which includes being net carbon neutral from the start of operations,” commented Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Naples of Amaala.

“The impact of human activities on the ocean has been devastating, and through our partnership with Amaala, we look to come together and raise awareness of that impact, integrating environment preservation and sustainability into the heart of the future,” commented H.E. M Bernard Fautrier, Vice President and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

Professor Patrick Rampal of Centre Scientifique de Monaco added: “We are very pleased to have entered into this According to Professor Patrick Rampal of Centre Scientifique de Monaco, “This project will allow us to, collaboratively, better understand the biology of corals in order to better protect their ecosystems. The Red Sea corals offer exceptional characteristics, in particular, their resistance to environmental stresses, which will be interesting to explore with Saudi researchers.”

This event marks the first partnership for Amaala which is anchored around the three pillars of wellness and sports, art and culture, and sun, sea, and lifestyle. The destination of Amaala, referenced by the press as part of the Riviera of the Middle East, is dedicated to sustainable building practices, with environmental preservation and enhancement paramount to the success of the ambitious project. Developing sustainable yachting practices will also be a goal for AMAALA. Only 2,005 miles from Monaco which equates to six days of cruising on average, Amaala is the ideal haven for sailors and water lovers to extend the Mediterranean yachting season.

Amaala is part of The Red Sea Collection which, alongside NEOM and The Red Sea Project, participated at the Monaco Yacht Show for the second year. The Red Sea Collection showcased the Kingdom’s west coast, one of the world’s pristine paradises, to the superyacht industry and sailing lovers and sponsored two key show events – The Yacht Summit and the Inaugural Awards Gala.