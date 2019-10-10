Chanel to group all Métiers d’Art businesses in its new 19M multidisciplinary creative hub in Paris

Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel Fashion and President of Chanel, unveiled 19M, Chanel’s Métiers d’Art headquarters in the 19th arrondissement in Paris. The massive 25,000 square-meter structure was presented as “an open house, a place of meeting diversity… A center where artisans, the public, schools and students and loves of art in the neighborhood can meet.”

Le 19M will be home to Chanel’s artisans and specialist companies. Under one roof, Chanel invited expert suppliers of pearls, embroidery, feathers, rare fabrics, flowers, jewelry, footwear, hats, fashion and haute couture accessories. The new address encompasses a 1,200-square-meter exhibition. The French luxury Maison estimates the new building designed by architect Rudy Ricciotti will house some 600 employees and 10 of the specialist houses within Chanel’s Paraffection division.

Chanel Fashion Métiers d’Art multidisciplinary creative hub in Paris includes Ecole Lesage, Montex, Massaro, Maison Lemarie, Maison Michel, Lognon, Paloma, Goossens, and Erès.

“A year ago we posed the first stone, a symbol of a long love story between Chanel and all these great artisans. Why do we call it 19M? Because M for Métiers d’Art; M for la mode (fashion), M for le main (hand) and M for maison (fashion house) and manufacture, showing our absolute attachment to these artisans. And 19 because we are in the 19th arrondissement and because it was the day that Gabrielle Chanel was born,” explained Pavlovsky.

According to lefigaro, Chanel acquired in 1985 more than thirty houses and fashion factories which represent about 5,000 employees.