Rising popularity of wellness tourism expected to drive the growth of the glamping market. Report.

An increasing number of travelers are seeking to unwind by connecting to nature while enjoying luxury: Glamping Market Size Worth $4.8 Billion by 2025. Rising influence of social media and internet is projected to create awareness about glamping among millennials.

The global glamping market size is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of12.5% during the forecast period.

Availability of modern amenities and resort-style services while being in the midst of nature is expected to drive the preference for glamping. Major outdoor tourism providers offer a rough camping experience with luxe amenities such as kitchen appliances, indoor bathrooms and portable toilets, air conditioning, luxury beds, TV, and Wi-Fi among others. Rising preference for safari and adventure tourism among families is projected to further fuel the growth over the forecast period.

Several music festival organizers offer glamping accommodations, which is projected to expand the scope of commercialization of these services and in turn fuel the market growth. The availability of exotic, unconventional, and extraordinary landscapes with luxury accommodations is projected to drive the popularity of glamping among young travelers. Market players use social media platforms and travel and tourism blogs to promote their services. On demand glamping is a new trend observed in the tourism industry. These services provide customized glamorous camping packages to suit the consumer demand. For instance, Honey Glamping, based in New Zealand, offers mobile glamping services anywhere in Great Auckland Area, to organize festivals, weddings, and staycations.

Luxe cabin and luxury pods type of accommodation held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to be witness the fastest growth over the forecasted period. Factors such as safety, lockable window and doors, and availability of amenities is anticipated to drive the consumer preference for this type of accommodation. Ten accommodation is also expected to witness significant growth over the forecasted period. Trend of hosting functions such as wedding, reception, parties, and corporate events on beachside is projected to boost demand of tents accommodation with exotic view.

The 18 to 32 years age group held the largest glamping market share in 2018 and expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as availability of time, preference for experience over possessions and traditional pampering, and willingness to spend on luxury travel are projected to boost the segment growth. The 33 to 50 year age group is anticipated to register the second-fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as high spending power and financial freedom are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. However, a busy working schedule may restrain the segment growth.

In 2019, Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International’s hotel collection brand launched Natra Bintan, a total of 100 safari-themed tents offering glamping in exotic hubs of Bintan Island and Indonesia’s Riau Archipelago

Some of the major players operating in the glamping market are The Resort at Paws Up, Under Canvas, Collective Retreats, Tentrr, Eco Retreats, Longitude 131º, Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd. Tanja Lagoon Camp, Wildman Wilderness Lodge, and Paper Bark Camp.