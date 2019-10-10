Your Thronos Air Awaits: Acer is putting you where the gaming action is: right in the motorised cockpit.

Immerse yourself in the cozy confines of Acer’s mechanized cocoon-like gaming cabin. Your Thronos awaits.

Take a seat and enjoy some in-your-face gaming.

The 2019 version of Acer Thronos Air Gaming Chair preserves the steel structure that supports up to three displays. It is It’s also more affordable than its $20,000 predecessor launched in 2018. The company removed the motorized monitor arm that was a major selling point of the original Thronos.

“When Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar tried the original Thronos last year, he found the experience of playing a game inside of its metal enclosure immersive and comfortable. The Thronos Air looks like it maintains those qualities,” commented engadget.com.

Thronos defines itself with cold, black metal shaped into a hardened exterior. Iconic cutouts along the entire body allow chilly RGB to usher forth, lighting up the darkened shell of the machine.

The gamers will use the Control Pad to lower the Scorpion Arch and usher into an all-consuming panoramic view. Three curved Predator displays dish out fast, fluid frames that envelop you with their peripheral-filling embrace.

“The changes bring the price down to $13,999, which is still an incredible amount of money to spend on a gaming chair, but the lack of motorization does make it slightly less crazy than last year’s model,” commented theverge.com.

Feel the in-game sound through bass-driven vibrations, whether it’s the snap of a branch or a rocket fired at a demonic horde. Total command over how you play is yours via the Control Pad. This includes Zero-G recline, complete ergonomic integration, and your peripheral-bearing keyboard tray.

At long last, fulfill the dream of becoming an astronaut and blasting off into space. Reclinable up to 140°, the Predator Thronos is ready for lift off. Thronos intends to keep you planted in its comfy confines. The padded chair, motorized footrest , and adjustable pedal shall see to all your needs. A customized Predator mousepad spans the length of the mechanized Keyboard Tray which now acts as the haven for your Predator keyboard and mouse.

The goliath of gaming chairs integrates only the best of Predator hardware in a single, centralized nexus. All, completely optimized for the best experience possible. Acer’s Orion 9000 desktop delivers extreme performance with the latest Intel® processors and NVIDIA® graphics.

The installation location must be on the ground floor of a household or a similar environment. An area approximately 8 feet wide by 8 feet deep by 8 feet high clearance is required to fully accommodate Acer’s luxurious Predator Thronos chairs. Acer says the installation location must be capable of supporting at least 715 pounds.