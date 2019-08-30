Prabal Gurung x The Glenlivet: Merch, but Make it Fashion

Prabal Gurung is Painting NYFW 2019 Purple with The Glenlivet 14 Year Old.

Glenlivet continues to open up the whisky category. The Glenlivet and Prabal Gurung Celebrate New 14 Year Old Expression With New York Fashion Week: The Shows. Fashion designer Prabal Gurung will unveil his latest collection on Sunday, September 8 at Spring Studios – along with exclusive co-created pieces inspired by his partnership with Pernod Ricard’s The Glenlivet 14 Year Old.

NYFW 2019: Prabal Gurung x The Glenlivet

The collaboration includes a limited edition 14 Year Old Flask that will be gifted to select tastemakers within the fashion industry. After the show, select The Glenlivet x Prabal Gurung pieces will be available in limited quantities for both fashion and whisky fans alike.

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old is an innovative liquid designed to turn the tables on whisky tropes and recruit the next generation of brown spirit sippers to experience single malt Scotch whisky through modern packaging, bold influencer partners and disruptive activations.

The Glenlivet will also release behind-the-scenes content featuring the designer as he discusses his partnership with The Glenlivet, iconic runway designs and views breaking traditional conventions in the fashion realm to make it a more inclusive space for all.

“The Glenlivet is a modern brand in the truest sense,” said Prabal Gurung. “I am so pleased to be a partner in the launch of The 14 Year Old, celebrating a rich brand legacy by creating an inclusive Scotch whisky that addresses the contemporary drinker.”

In addition to these NYFW events, The Glenlivet will be extending its influence within the fashion, gourmet food, and cultural scenes across the United States with its mobile experiential “Drop Shop” giving patrons access to unique experiential integrations featuring 14 Year Old and tasting opportunities – from signature cocktails to ice cream and whisky creations.

The 14 Year Old expression, non-traditional partnerships and creative activations are aimed at transforming perceptions of single malt Scotch whisky while making The Glenlivet a more contemporary, versatile and approachable liquid, whether sipping the liquid neat or savoring in a new, favorite cocktail.

New Finish, Same Premium Liquid

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old hails from the same highly regarded valley and distillery in Glenlivet, Scotland with a smooth citrus, rich honey and subtle licorice spice that unravels across your palate, thanks to a portion of the whisky being finished in ex-cognac casks. This unique finishing technique delivers a rich and creamy flavor, full of ripe poached pears, mandarins in syrup and chocolate coated raisins.

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old is available for an MSRP of $54.99 (750ml) and is the first expression to launch since the brand unveiled a fresh new look and campaign earlier this year.

The Glenlivet will participate in the season’s NYFW: The Talks series at Spring Studios, presenting a curated conversation around fashion and inclusivity, ending with a toast of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old to a more diverse and inclusive NYFW.