Rare and highly coveted sneakers by Goat x Bergdorf Goodman

Rare sneakers, like the Kanye West x Louis Vuitton Jasper, will be on display and for sale. The experience can only be found at Bergdorf Goodman.

In a singular new collaboration with Bergdorf Goodman, GOAT presents two curated collections of highly sought-after sneakers at the famous Fifth Avenue location.

Rare and highly coveted sneakers such as Chanel’s collaboration with Pharrell on the Adidas NMD Human Race Trail and the auto-lacing Air Mag ‘Back To The Future’ are on display via an exclusive partnership between GOAT, the global destination for authentic sneakers, and New York premium retailer, Bergdorf Goodman. The two high-end brands will enter an exclusive partnership, which includes a curated shopping experience at Goodman’s Men’s Store on 5th Avenue.

GOAT’s sneakers installation at Goodman’s Men’s Store will be open through New York Fashion Week.

As part of the partnership, rare sneakers are on display via a unique visual installation and available for purchase.

“Sneakers and athletic-driven sportswear have been a leading component of the designer and luxury menswear world, and we see this influence continuing to be very important,” said Bruce Pask, Men’s Fashion Director at Bergdorf Goodman.

“Retail and resale are just at the beginning of their convergence, and as the global demand for streetwear increases, we will continue to see its influence in the luxury market,” said Daishin Sugano, co-founder and CPO of GOAT Group.

“Collaborating with Bergdorf Goodman, the iconic luxury retailer, exemplifies the endless possibilities in the industry.”

GOAT is the global destination for authentic sneakers. Founded in 2015 to bring trust and safety to sneaker reselling, the platform offers the greatest selection of sneakers ranging from general releases to rare exclusives. Through its managed marketplace model, authentication service and buyer protection, GOAT is the most trusted option in the industry.