Saks Fifth Avenue is stepping up men’s fashion game with largest luxury men’s shoe destinations in the U.S.

Saks Fifth Avenue opens one of the largest luxury men’s shoe destinations in the U.S.

Uniting men’s footwear and unveiling a new staircase connecting the men’s floors, the new destination at Saks Fifth Avenue comes with an expanded assortment, enhanced personalization and a 60% increase in selling space.

Saks Fifth Avenue, the American chain of luxury department stores, opens one of the largest luxury men’s shoe destinations in the country, continuing the Grand Renovation of its Fifth Avenue flagship. The new 8,000 square foot shoe space unites men’s footwear in one central location on the sixth floor, and opens with more than 60 luxury brands ─ 15 of which are new to Saks. As part of the experience, the reimagined men’s footwear area includes 160 exclusive styles, shoe repair stations, extended sizing, 30 multilingual men’s shoe Style Advisors, and merchandise personalization.

Featuring the best of men’s luxury footwear, from edgy streetwear sneakers to refined made-to-measure dress shoes and boots, the new shoe experience exemplifies the elevated fashion point of view.

The contemporary, blackened metal and stone staircase is boasting dichroic glass, connecting the sixth and seventh floors for the first time, creating a seamless shopping experience. The custom chandeliers uniting the large, central seating area, complete with glass merchandising screens, are allowing for seasonal flexibility. The monolithic, dark blue gradient, mirrored columns bring added drama and depth to the space.

“Luxury footwear is the gateway for men’s customers into fashion and the new shoe experience is just the beginning of exciting things to come for our menswear offering,” said Marc Metrick, President, Saks Fifth Avenue.

“Men’s is a growing category at Saks, where we have seen a consistently positive customer response both in our stores and online. We are continuing to redefine the luxury shopping experience while giving our customers another compelling reason to shop with Saks.”

The floor houses a powerful assortment of sneakers, casual footwear and dress shoes from brands including: Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brunello Cucinelli, Burberry, Celine, Common Projects, Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, John Lobb, Off-White, Pierre Corthay, Prada, Saint Laurent, Santoni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Valentino, Versace and more.

Floor Services include AGLIT ITALY Lace Bar for lace personalization, leather spa shoe shining & repair station, and shoe made-to-order programs with luxury brands, such as Pierre Corthay, Ermenegildo Zegna, Salvatore Ferragamo, Santoni, John Lobb, Bally, and Artioli, among others.

Special events taking place on the floor include panel discussions and a launch of Puma sneakers by Alexander-John with an appearance by Upscale-Vandal on August 8.