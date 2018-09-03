The Retro Fit is Maison Margiela’s unisex shoe combining “lo-fi design and hi-fi development”.

Maison Margiela launches its new sneaker, The Retro Fit, crafted from house codes established by creative director John Galliano. Associated with sportswear nostalgia values, the unisex shoe combines lo-fi design and hi-fi development and reinterprets the image of the classic sneaker. Both high-top and low-top versions are available in an array of multiple colours online and in Maison Margiela boutiques.

Part of the new Maison Margiela iconic line, these ‘Retro Fit’ laminated leather sneakers in America Silver colour feature décortiqué details allover, with black inner soles and trim. The pair is purposefully cut-out and scuffed for an ‘undone’ finish. Its sponge inserts have been hand-dyed, propelling these iconic sneakers into a retrofuturistic mood—seen across the Autumn/Winter 2018-19 Collection.

“The result is an on-trend pair of kicks that are likely to appeal to sneakerheads thanks to their chunky silhouette and deconstructed detailing,” commented highsnobiety.com. “Retailing for $895, the Maison Margiela Retro Fit can be purchased through Margiela’s online store as part of its FW18-19 collection.”

Last Month, Maison Margiela announced the opening of an official MM6 Maison Margiela new store in Kanazawa, Japan. Located at 1-3-21 Katamachi Kanazawa-shi, the boutique offers Autumn-Winter 2018 MM6 Collection and Pre-collection in a new interior set design.

Maison Margiela pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku

From August 22nd to 28th Maison Margiela landed in the form of a pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku. The new temporary retail space was dedicated to Maison Margiela’s iconic ‘Glam Slam’ bag.

In keeping with the signature model debuted on the brand’s Spring-Summer 2018 runway, the Glam Slam was re-adapted in a new seasonal range of colours and shapes for the Autumn-Winter 2018. The pop-up featured the entire variety of Glam Slam bags, from summer to winter collections, including two new additional exclusive colour editions only presented at the Isetan Shinjuku temporary boutique.