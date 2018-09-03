Since 1903, Harley-Davidson Motor Company has fulfilled dreams of personal freedom with cruiser, touring and custom motorcycles, riding experiences and events. This Fall, Harley-Davidson launches its own concept truck.

Harley-Davidson is one of the most iconic brands in the world. This new anniversary truck was designed to evoke the same sense of power and freedom as the Harley-Davidson motorcycles that inspired it.

Harley-Davidson and Tuscany Motor, a Fox Factory Holding Corp. subsidiary, have collaborated on the build of an all-new custom 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck … inspired by motorcycles. Harley-Davidson enthusiasts are able to see the exciting new concept vehicle for themselves at the H-D Museum during Harley-Davidson’s 115th Anniversary in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Co-designed by Tuscany and the Harley-Davidson styling team, the Harley-Davidson concept truck takes cues from the iconic Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle. Tuscany representatives will be on site to answer questions when the company and Harley-Davidson display the concept model for the first time at the Harley- Davidson 115th Anniversary celebration in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Features will include: Harley-Davidson branded Fat Boy style 22” milled aluminum wheels, custom tuned Flowmaster exhaust with H-D exclusive solid billet aluminum tips, distinctive H-D bar and shield badging, stainless Steel H-D gauges, and billet H-D racing pedals.

In the interior the fans will discover two-tone diamond stitched perforated custom leather seating surfaces, official numbered H-D center console badge, H-D floor mats, H-D door entry sills, custom accent color door, dash and steering wheel trim, a Bed rug with H-D logo. The features also include custom tuned BDS Suspension lift with upgraded FOX shocks, 35” all-terrain tires, Lighted power deploying running boards with unique integrated rocker trim, custom fender flares, functional fender vents, front bumper cap with skid plate, LED light bar & honeycomb insert and many more.