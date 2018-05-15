This article titled “The million dollar cow: high-end farming in Brazil – photo essay” was written by Naomi Larsson, for theguardian.com on Thursday 10th May 2018 14.33 UTC

Jabriel is an awesome, imposing creature. His humped figure, size and weight represent everything that is prized and revered in a bull. He is quite literally the top of the pyramid in Brazil’s vast, complicated and money-driven cattle industry.

The cowboy applies hormones in the cows to stop the process of ovulation. A few weeks earlier, the cows took hormones to trigger ovulation, and fertile eggs will now be withdrawn for in vitro fertilization. Mato Grosso, Brazil Photograph: Carolina Arantes

Jabriel is what can be described as a “luxury bull” – his genes so perfect that he lives protected in the farm of a lab in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais where his sperm can be used to father as many as 600,000 heads of cattle. A bull like Jabriel is worth up to $1m.

The selected cows in the pastures of the Corixo farm, one of the 11 farms of the Rodrigues da Cunha agricultural company. These cows were selected to have their ovules capted for in vitro insemination.

“You feel very weak next to an animal like this, I was quite frightened to be so close to this animal. It’s a huge animal,” says photojournalist Carolina Arantes, who took the arresting portrait of Jabriel. “I think it reflects the energy of the business – the power, the heaviness and the size and the force.”

Arantes, who is now based in France, spent three years travelling back and forth to her home country to document the secret and often spectacular world of luxury cattle farming. Her project, entitled Holy Cow, traces the rural capitalists and their designer cattle that make up this billion-dollar industry.

Cattle feedlot. Mato Grosso, Brazil Photograph: Carolina Arantes

“I don’t think Brazilians know exactly how important it is. Some people know the size, but they don’t know exactly the weight of this and the global meat industry,” she says.

Jabriel is the property of Navirai Farm. One of their most important clients is the Rodrigues family, owners of a 38,000-acre farm, and one of the Brazilian families that has for decades been cross-breeding cattle to improve the quality of the meat and the profitability of their beef herds.

Ronaldo Rodrigues da Cunha visits by car the various pastures of Corixo farm that has 7000 alqueires. In each pasture a selection of animals of different ages, all coming from artificial insemination of semen and ovules of carefully selected animals. Mato Grosso, Brazil Photograph: Carolina Arantes

Antonio Ronaldo Rodrigues da Cunha , 80, in his dining room. Photograph: Carolina Arantes

Rodrigo Rodrigues da Cunha, 27, the financial manager for his family agro-cattle business, visit a farm in Mato Grosso newly acquired by the group. Mato Grosso, 2015 Photograph: Carolina Arantes

One of the sons of Ronaldo Rodrigues da Cunha, entering their private plane before living the farm. The boys are the fourth generation of farmers in their family. Photograph: Carolina Arantes

Their work dates back to the 19th century when the zebu – a horned and humped animal – was brought over from India to mix with the European breeds that were already being farmed in Brazil. Viewed as a holy animal in India, the zebu is has, in a way, become sacred for the Brazilian farmers too, as its genes are part of some of the most prized bulls in the country, like Jabriel.

A cowboy walks in middle of the cattle in the farm. Pontes e Lacerda, Brazil, 2015 Photograph: Carolina Arantes

Farmers work with genetics companies to improve the performance and profitability of their herds. In laboratories such as Alta Genetics in the state of Uberaba, the genes of the most elite cows and bulls are stored and fertilised before the embryos are transported to the company’s clients – breeders and wealthy farmers – to artificially inseminate surrogate cows across the country. Alta Genetics has the capacity to house 279 bulls, carefully looked after to make sure there’s a good production of semen.

The first step in the Geneal Lab is the reception of tail hair from animals that will be cloned or stored in the local gene pool. Photograph: Carolina Arantes

The veterinarian Gustavo Luiz dos Santos, 38, tecnic director of Bioembryo laboratories, working on the suction of the ovules of the cows. In front of him, Rodolfo Rodrigues da Cunha Machado Borges the veterinarian responsable at his family business. Mato Grosso, Brazil. Photograph: Carolina Arantes

Ovules that have just arrived in the Bioembryo laboratory in Cuiaba. Each drop belongs to one cow and the tiny white dots in the drops are the ovules, visible to the naked eye. Cuiaba, Mato Grosso, Brazil, 2017 Photograph: Carolina Arantes

Pipettes of semen in one of the several storage tanks of ABS Pecplan, a leading international laboratory of bovine genetics. Uberaba, Brazil, 2015 Photograph: Carolina Arantes

These farmers and scientists are working to create cattle types that will be fatter, stronger, quicker to maturity, according to Arantes. “The farmers in their genetic labs are thinking how are they going to cross to create animals that can go to slaughter houses earlier, that can be fat enough, that can handle storms and rains for a long time, or dry moments for long time – animals that can be adapted to the impacts of climate change.”

The newly born cloned calf. Uberaba, Minas Gerais, Brazil Photograph: Carolina Arantes

The end goal, Arantes argues, is to increase Brazil’s power in the international meat industry, even to the point of producing animals to be resistant to changes brought about by global warming.

She says the sperm of these elite bulls may cost $5,000 per 0.55ml dose, so buying them is an investment. “It’s an animal that’s turning into a bank – its genetic material is selling for so much.

a collector collecting semen at ABS PecPlan a leading international laboratory of bovine genetics. Uberaba, Brazil, 2015 Photograph: Carolina Arantes

“The owners of this cattle are keeping them in these labs; it’s like a pet shop. The owner keeps the bull at Alta Genetics, and on his farm he crosses its genetic material with other animals of quality, and then maybe he sells the [offspring of] these animals in auctions.”

At the cattle auctions, which are drink-fuelled and extravagant affairs, the animals are judged for their quality based on ankle size, testicle size, and even the distance between their eyes.

Mario Marcio, the then president of the animal judging rink at Expozebu, observes the track and animals. Nearly 2000 animals were registered at Expozebu in 2017 and the judging panel welcomes and rewards animals that present better quality and physical size. Uberaba, Brazil, 2013 Photograph: Carolina Arantes

The auctions are exclusive, dominated by wealth and macho culture, Arantes says. “It’s a very male environment. All this cattle business is very conservative in Brazil, very catholic, macho, white – and it’s important because they are very linked to politics,” she says.

A talk between two farmers in an auction during Expozebu. Uberaba, Brazil, 2013. Photograph: Carolina Arantes

Adriano Barbosa, auctioneer, at work at the virtual auction Estancia Bahia, where animals are sold by television to buyers from all over Brazil

Talk and negotiation between farmers in an auction during Expozebu. Uberaba, Brazil, 2013. Photograph: Carolina Arantes

It is the exclusivity and wealth at the top of Brazil’s meat industry that makes it so intriguing. Though the industry has been tainted by the use of slave labour in its farms, to corruption scandals reaching the higher echelons of government, Brazil overtook the US as the biggest meat producer in 2012 and aims to reach a 40% chunk of the international beef market soon – almost doubling its current status. The production levels are incredibly high. Hong Kong, for example, bought more than 98,000 tonnes of beef in February alone.

A newly slaughtered ox is being cut in half. In this chiller, 1500 animals are slaughtered daily in halal tradition. Brazil exports 350 thousands of tonnes of Halal meat per year.Bataguaçu, Brazil, 2015 Photograph: Carolina Arantes

There’s currently roughly one head of cattle per person in a country of 200 million people, and though Brazil is a large country with vast amounts of land, the environmental implications are significant. “It’s the intention of the [agricultural] lobby to double this number [of cattle] in the next decade, but do we, the Brazilian people, want them to double this number? Is it what we need to do now in the world? This should be discussed openly,” Arantes says.

Calf on auction during ExpoZebu Cattle Fair. Uberaba, Brazil, 2013 Photograph: Carolina Arantes

• This article was amended on 11 May 2018. Jabriel is the property of Navirai Farm, not the Rodrigues family as an earlier version said.

