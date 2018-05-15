Sennheiser is available on Etihad Airways’ premier cabin.

Sennheiser Middle East, one of the leaders in the world of audio, has announced a partnership with Etihad Airways to be the exclusive provider of headsets for the airline’s premier cabin. The project allows Sennheiser to contribute to an experience that goes beyond just sound. The Residence is a completely unique travel experience, akin to private jet travel, but on a commercial airliner.

Sennheiser PXC 480 will soon be available for passengers travelling in Etihad Airways’ The Residence, the world’s first and only private luxury three room suite on a commercial aircraft. Residence guests will be able to listen to their favourite music and movies with Sennheiser’s signature sound quality whilst in an oasis of calm thanks to the proprietary NoiseGard hybrid adaptive noise cancellation.

Set over 125 square feet, The Residence offers a lounge, bathroom with a shower and a separate bedroom. The private double bedroom features a bedside table, two personal storage drawers and a full length wardrobe, and is certified for two guests.

With a VIP Travel Concierge service looking after Residence guests from reservation through to the end of their journey, to the lightweight Sennheiser PXC 480 headphones, crafted from high quality materials featuring a comfortable padded headband and rotating ear cups, Sennheiser Middle East and Etihad Airways endeavor to enhance a bespoke travel experience tailored to those who like to travel in style.

“With the PXC 480 we have crafted a premium headphone that brings our leadership in high-quality audio to address the travel needs of the most discerning set of customers. For Etihad guests seeking the ultimate way to travel, the PXC 480 will prove to be the perfect companion”, said Eric Denise, Sennheiser Senior Vice President Market Development.

The PXC 480 is one of many headsets produced by Sennheiser in their drive to achieve the perfect sound. Most recently, the brand has continued to focus on expanding their offering of wireless products to meet the growing demand for accessibly and adaptability from customers.

Sennheiser’s PXC 550, a wireless offering from the PXC family, delivers high-quality sound and NoiseGard hybrid adaptive noise cancellation packaged into a sleek foldable design. With up to 30 hours of battery life, the PXC 550 Wireless lets you travel around the world in comfort on a single charge. The MOMENTUM Free is a compact Bluetooth headphone with immaculate style and excellent wireless hi-fi sound and with a six-hour battery life it is perfect for those that are always on the go.

In addition to the PXC 550 and MOMENTUM Free, Sennheiser’s HD 4.50 BTNC headset delivers everything required by a music aficionado with an active lifestyle with amazing sound quality and the latest in wireless technology. Furthermore, the Sennheiser CX 6.00BT wireless in ear headset is everything you need to enjoy high quality Hi-Fi sound on the go.