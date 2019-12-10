Leonardo, Atlanticus, and Kosmos: new Dolce & Gabbana Alta Orologeria timepieces

Unparalleled techniques are mixed with the quest of perfection to enhance the illustrious men represented in the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Orologeria and Alta Sartoria Shows 2019.

Dolce & Gabbana chose the grandeur of Palazzo Clerici in Milan for the Alta Orologeria presentation, The jewels from Alta Gioielleria section and watches were majestically displayed under the magnificent ceiling of Tiepolo and master artists.

Dolce&Gabbana celebrates Leonardo Da Vinci on the 500th anniversary of his death by launching a new Manifattura Italiana timepiece, with the exclusive calibre DG 01.05 Movement, assembled by hand by Master watchmakers in Geneva. Throughout his life, Leonardo never built a clock, yet many of his notes and drawings tell of his passion for instruments of astronomy and the measurement of time. In particular, the Clock Tower of the abbey of Chiaravalle near Milan. After five centuries, with the creation of the “Leonardo” timepiece, Dolce&Gabbana has brought to light the main features of the extraordinary Chiaravalle clock.

Dolce&Gabbana presents “Atlanticus”, the new Alta Orologeria timepiece whose uniqueness is due to timeless beauty and unparalleled mechanical movement. The exceptional complications of the watch tell a marvellous story of art, excellence, and passion: Leonardo da Vinci and his “Codex Atlanticus” are the inspiration behind this masterpiece, entirely executed by hand, following the great tradition of Italian goldsmiths.

Dolce&Gabbana expands its new line of “Invisible Setting” timepieces with “Kosmos”, a watch that pays homage to Leonardo da Vinci and his brilliant explorations of astronomy by combining the rigour and precision of the mechanism with the artful preciousness of the dial. It is composed of a single piece of black sapphire on which the zodiacal symbols have been engraved. The miniature celestial map is illuminated by more than three hundred diamonds of excellent quality that cover the case, the crown, and the clasp.