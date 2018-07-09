Alta Gioielleria, Alta Moda, and Alta Sartoria – enchanting scenes of Lake Como

Art, beauty, Italianness. The enchanting scenes of Lake Como were the backdrop for three Dolce & Gabbana unique events – Alta Gioielleria, Alta Moda, and Alta Sartoria. One of a kind locations like the creations that have always distinguished the Italian fashion house.

Villa Carlotta is a place of rare beauty, where the wonders of nature and the masterpieces of human ingenuity have coexisted for over three centuries, and where, the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Sartoria Fashion Show was held. In a place of such extraordinary uniqueness, only the best masterpieces could have been shown. The Dolce&Gabbana Alta Sartoria Fashion Show was an exemplification of exceptional luxury and prestige. The villa is today a museum, whose art collection includes works by Canova, Thorvaldsen, Migliara and Hayez in addition to pieces of furniture from the time of the various owners.

From the skilled hands of the tailors who create these garments to the models who exhibit them, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana always lend a watchful eye.

Bringing to life one of Italy’s most famous romantic historical novels, the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show was centred around Alessandro Manzoni’s “The Betrothed”, exhibited in some of the most ancient and breath-taking landscapes of Lake Como.

Feel the romantic atmosphere at Villa Olmo, Como.

To set the scene for Alta Moda is Alessandro Manzoni’s “The Betrothed”, a story where two young lovers, Renzo and Lucia, overcome countless obstacles before they are able to celebrate their marriage.

The Teresio Olivelli park in Tremezzo was the host for the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show. The Teresio Olivelli park is the perfect synthesis of nature and art culminating in a romantic and dream-like Italian location.

The ultimate touch of charm and elegance was given with Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria. The precious and rare collections were celebrated with a unique exhibition in an ancient steamboat and a marvelous dinner in Bellagio. Glistening lights, unique decors, Casadei’s music and Giusy Ferreri’s beautiful voice set the scene to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria dinner.

On the occasion of the days of Alta Gioielleria, Alta Moda, and Alta Sartoria, Dolce & Gabbana embarked the Patria steamboat to unveil an exclusive collection and a pop-up floating store. Docked in front of Villa Olmo, the pop up was open from 10 am to Midnight.